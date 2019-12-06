Can an adult outrun or outwalk a boy scout? Del Rioans can put that question to the test with the first annual “Are You Faster Than a Boy Scout?” 5K Run and Walk on Dec. 14.
The event will take place at Buena Vista Park, with on-site registration taking place at 7 a.m. and the race beginning at 8 a.m.
“The event is good for anyone and especially for those that are training for other 5Ks and marathons,” Edwards-Graham insurance agency owner and Boy Scouts Troop 255 leadership team member Rachel Beavan said.
The 5K is also a good opportunity for Del Rioans to burn off some of the Thanksgiving weight, and prepare for all the Christmas food to come, Beavan said.
Online registration is available at tinyurl.com/JINGLE5k and a donation fee is added to the application.
The donation fee is required to those participating in the race. All moneys raised will go toward funding camps, different programs and expenses for the local scouts.
“All the money that we raise will go back to the local scouts. It doesn’t go to the parent company, it stays here,” Beavan said.
There is no age limit, thus Del Rioans of any age can participate. Children and strollers are also encouraged, according to Beavan.
Each participant will be timed and prizes will be awarded to the top three men and women overall.
There are no age categories this year, but as the event grows and becomes an annual competition the implementation of age categories is something for Del Rioans to look forward to, according to Beavan.
As part of the Amistad District of the Texas Southwest Council, Boy Scouts Association commitment to physical fitness, the community is invited to join in.
The event started off as a suggestion from a volunteer and is now an opportunity for Del Rioans to enjoy the morning chill.
