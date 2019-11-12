Veterans of all branches of the military were thanked and recognized during the Veterans Day ceremony. Slight drizzle loomed in the sky and chances of rain remained high throughout the event.
The ceremony took place at the Del Rio Civic Center following the Veterans Day parade. City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Laughlin Air Force Base Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile and Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens were the speakers for the ceremony.
Master of ceremonies Joel Langton said he wanted to allow all present speakers to share their words before the drizzle took a turn for the worst.
Owens said if there was a way possible for veterans to identify themselves each day, he would thank them every day and not just on Nov. 11.
Lozano shared the same sentiment as Owens and thanked the families and friends that constantly support the troops overseas.
“Without you (the family and friends), we wouldn’t survive psychologically. Those care packages you send help us get through it,” Lozano said.
Lozano reminded the audience many veterans suffer mental and physical scars. Veterans have the support of the city, he said.
Veterans in need of help were encouraged by Lozano to seek another veteran or someone willing to listen to them.
“We have an unspoken language between us (the veterans),” Lozano said. Veterans understand each other and the struggles they face daily, he said.
Col. Gentile said Nov. 11, 2019 marked the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day and 101 years since the end of World War l.
Gentile took to the opportunity to thank the Vietnam veterans for their service. “Please stand up, so that we may thank you properly for your service,” Gentile said.
The Vietnam War, according to Gentile, divided the country and veterans returning from Vietnam didn’t receive the proper recognition.
Spouses and children of active and retired military members were thanked for sacrificing birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.
A little thanks went a long way for the veterans. No matter the years of service, whether it was four years or 20 years, each veteran was recognized for their military service to this country.
Following the ceremony a luncheon for the veterans was offered, as a thank you for their services.
