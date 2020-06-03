“Hands up, don’t shoot, hands up, don’t shoot … no justice, no peace” and other chants that have resonated across the country made their way to the Del Rio Civic Center Tuesday night, as a peaceful protest was carried out in front of the Amistad Urban Oasis.
More than 200 Del Rioans made their voices heard while they were being closely monitored by two helicopters and law enforcement on the ground. Drivers passing by on Veterans Boulevard observed the movement and in some cases joined the protest by honking their horns in support.
Protesters organized the event in support of those demanding justice for George Floyd, an African-American who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident sparked national outrage which developed into protests and in some cases into riots in large cities both in the U.S. and in Texas.
Floyd’s arrest was captured in cellphone video, which has been circulating widely through social media and in national newscasts.
The chants of those protesting in Del Rio included “I can’t breathe,” words pronounced by Floyd while he was laying on the ground while in police custody pleading for his life.
The crowd gathered to protest continued chanting a variety of phrases for over an hour. Chants of “Say his name!” followed by the response “George Floyd!” echoed every few minutes. They were followed by chants of “No justice! No peace!”, “Tu lucha es mi lucha!” (your cause is my cause) and more.
As the protest continued, a moment of silence was held for Floyd with protesters kneeling on the ground for exactly eight minutes and 46 seconds; the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“The importance of this (the protest) is to show you can peacefully stand for something, for change. You can peacefully stand for what is right. Whatever color you are does not matter, the fact of respect for each other, showing love to your neighbor and being peaceful about it, I think we can effect change,” Frenchy McCrea, Jr. said.
McCrea added the Del Rio community always comes together and stands for what is right. Travis Shavers, one of the protesters leading the chants, was amazed at the amount of support from the community.
“This is something that needs to happen, this has happened once too many times already … Color of your skin does not matter,” Shavers said.
Shavers and organizers of the event did not condone looting or any other acts of violence that have sparked in other places.
Skillet’s restaurant, located just across from the Urban Oasis, had a full parking lot as more protesters arrived. Business owner Eddie Amezcua, Jr., remained outside to make sure the protest remained peaceful. According to Amezcua there was no incident in the immediate vicinity of the restaurant.
The protest remained civil and any antagonism was quickly put off by organizers. No plans were made to march to any particular location. Event organizers said the plan was to remain at the Amistad Urban Oasis and hold signs and chant for as long as the protesters wanted to or 8 p.m., whichever came first.
While police weren’t a visible presence for much of the protest, they did arrive later to help safely usher some protesters who were taking photos from the turning lane of Veterans Boulevard. Entry to the civic center was blocked off at the intersection of Bedell Avenue and Lowe Drive, but people were still able to exit through that intersection.
Only a small crowd was present at 5 p.m., scheduled time for the event, but more and more people continued to gather as time passed. Some people brought homemade signs while others brought multiple signs to hand out. Organizers had water available for those who wanted it and one attendee bought 12 pizzas and handed out slices to whomever requested one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.