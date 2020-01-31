Semper Acerbus, a local metalcore band, will perform among other big bands at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in the state of Virginia.
The festival will be held on Sept. 18-20 in Appomattox, Va. for the fourth year in a row. It is difficult to be added to lineup of a festival of this magnitude, Semper Acerbus vocalist and manager Nelson Pou said.
“A festival of this magnitude you need to have and meet certain requirements. Like a number of followers, quality productions, including videos and albums, strong stage presence and obviously good music to present,” Pou said.
The band will be performing alongside 18 other performers including The Pretty Reckless, August Burns Red, Breathing Theory, Hollow Intent, Set For Tomorrow, Just Standing, pulses, Demyze, Knocked Loose, Gemini Syndrome, Nonpoint, Rev Run from Run DMC, Sevendust, Below 7, Artwork for the Blind, Aurin, Cursor and Pigweed.
Del Rioans looking to travel and support the band can find tickets available for purchase at blueridgerockfest.com
After Blue Ridge, the band plans to continue playing in big festivals, launch its second album and keep showing the world that good music can come from small towns, Pou said.
Currently the band has other plans in the works. “We are planning a big festival with Gorzugis for this year; planning to bring big names to town, something really awesome,” Pou said.
The band is also preparing to compete on Feb. 8 for the opportunity to perform in Wacken 2020, according to Pou.
Wacken is the biggest heavy metal festival in the world and is held in Germany every year.
Semper Acerbus began as a side project for Pou on Dec. 24, 2016. Now this is Pou’s main band and also includes Alex Arneson, drums; Jerry Garza, lead guitar; Miguel Martinez, rhythm guitars; and Sammy Farhat and Luis Etienne on bass.
