Members of the city’s animal advisory board say they will recommend to city council the licensing of all pets inside the city limits.
Animal control and protection advisory board members met Wednesday to discuss the licensing and registration issue.
The initiative is part of the work being done to overhaul the city’s animal control ordinance and to address the chronic problem of strays.
During Wednesday’s meeting, animal advisory board member Ashley Mercier said she had researched pet licensing, saying she had found a web site called Pet Data, which is used by the city of Baltimore, Md.
“It basically takes care of all of the licensing online, besides the actual tags. They’ll do receipts, applications, forms, everything like that, and people can pay online, and they take care of entering all the data,” she said.
She said City Public Works Director Craig Cook told her he would look into the site further to get information about pricing.
Mercier said Pet Data currently works with 75 cities, counties and other agencies in 22 different states.
Advisory board chair Tom Stanley asked what the site charges for the license.
Mercier replied each city could customize the fees charged.
She said the city of Baltimore charges a $30 per year license for intact animals, $10 per year for any spayed or neutered animal.
“I looked at a few places here in Texas. For example, Schertz is pretty similar to our size, as far as population, and they charge $5 a year if the animal is spayed or neutered or $10 a year if the animal is intact. Most places charge around that,” she said.
Mercier said some cities also offer discounted licenses for seniors and a “lifetime” license.
Dr. Erin Alexander, of the Del Rio Diagnostic Veterinary Hospital, asked if the site relied on the pet owner to provide the information for the license or if veterinarians would need to input information about animals seen in their offices.
“For instance, are people going to be allowed to register pets if they don’t have a valid rabies vaccine?” she asked.
“The web site said they enter all the data, so whatever data is given to them,” Mercier said.
Mercier said owners likely would be able to say if their pet had been vaccinated at a clinic and provide the clinic’s name, but Alexander pointed out the issue that creates is that vets can’t give out patient information without the pet owner’s approval.
Alexander said if a portion of the licensing is left up to the vet clinics, “how are we going to get all those people that either don’t bring their pets in?”
Animal advisory board member Anne Kienle Garcia suggested a licensing drive similar to the rabies clinics offered annually.
As the board discussed various methods of licensing, Stanley noted, “It’s going to be a difficult task.”
“But one that has to be done,” Mercier said.
“But one that has to be done,” Stanley agreed. “I think in the beginning, the best way to do it is with a concerted effort just like the rabies clinics, a registration clinic, and people have to bring proof of vaccination, a current rabies vaccination, to get their license.”
Garcia said she believed if there was a “licensing” event separate from the rabies clinic, most people would not go.
“But if you combine it, and I know it’s going to be a lot more paperwork, but if you combine it with the rabies clinic, so that somehow when the flyer goes out, you put in that X number of dollars will also be needed for the license,” she said.
Salinas said he believed the majority of the persons going to be rabies clinic were responsible pet owners and “90 percent of those people will get that license.”
Stanley agreed that holding the licensing drive in conjunction with the spring rabies clinic in April would be a good way to begin.
“That gives us three months to publicize this whole thing: ‘Guys this is coming, you’re going to have to license your pet’,” he said.
Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. likened the process to the way police and the municipal court have to deal with Del Rioans who don’t register their vehicles.
He said Municipal Judge Eric Bayne has been good about working with people, adding the city is more concerned about compliance than collecting fines.
“He says, ‘You know what? You have an opportunity to do this voluntarily.’ I don’t want to speak for the judge here, but he can say, bring me your license, and we’ll waive some of this. Then you’re going to start getting the word out. That’s how we’re going to start turning this around,” Knoll said, predicting it will take about a year to get most of Del Rio’s pet owners into compliance with the license requirements.
“It’s not going to be a one-time-gets-it-done,” the chief added.
He told the court one of the violations his officers most often ticket for is a parent driving without enough car seats for the children in the vehicle.
The municipal court, he said, began giving parents 10 days to bring in receipts for the correct number of car seats.
“All of the responsible pet owners are going to comply,” Stanley said.
“They’ll be online tonight if you put it out there, but you’re going to have that other percentage of people that won’t,” Knoll said.
“And those are the ones we want,” Stanley said.
Advisory board members spent some time discussing the mechanics of filling out licensing and registration paperwork.
Mercier said if the licensing drive is to be part of the first rabies clinic, which is scheduled for April 2020, “we need to get the ball rolling.”
Stanley said while more details will be discussed at a board workshop on Tuesday, he believed the initial license fee should be $10 per year. He added he believed there should also be a fee for unneutered pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.