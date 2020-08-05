Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said he will call a special meeting Monday to ask county commissioners court to fire Dr. J. Gutierrez as the county’s local health authority.
Gutierrez has served as the Val Verde County local health authority since late April, when Val Verde County Commissioners Court appointed him to the post. He was appointed the local health authority for the city of Del Rio in July.
That appointment by the city is one of the reasons the county judge wants commissioners court to reconsider Gutierrez’s appointment as the local health authority for the county, Owens said in an interview after Wednesday’s county commissioners court session.
During the commissioners court on Wednesday, Owens told the four commissioners, other county elected leaders and county administrators he plans to schedule a special meeting on Monday.
“I’m going to present some information to the court on Monday during the special meeting and then get direction from the court on what is it that they want to do,” Owens said.
“I really believe – and this is just my opinion, not the court’s – that with the city hiring a local health authority, even if it’s the same person, who does he answer to, if there’s a decision that he needs guidance on? Who’s he going to listen to? I think it’s going to cloud and muddy the waters,” Owens added.
The county judge said he has spoken to City Councilman Raul C. Ojeda, Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. and City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
“I told them that I really believe it’s a conflict of interest that you have a councilwoman, who is the director of a nursing home – and I don’t know whether it is or it isn’t, but I think there is a conflict of interest – who has been pushing to hire Dr. Gutierrez as the local health authority for the city, who has actually gone out and spoken to commissioners, trying to get that done, when Dr. Gutierrez is a medical director at two of our local nursing homes, and Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon is the director of one of those nursing homes,” Owens said.
“I think we need to look at all that and see how we’re going to handle that,” the county judge said.
Owens said he is also concerned about the number of COVID deaths among local nursing home residents in relation to the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county.
“I saw some numbers a little while ago, and I’m not pointing fingers at any one nursing home, but out of 63 individuals who were COVID-positive when they passed – and I didn’t say that they passed because of COVID, but they were COVID-positive when they passed – 11 of those are from nursing homes, and when you look at that, they are our most vulnerable population, and all 11 passed in the nursing homes. They never made it to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. That is what I was told last night, so I have a concern,” Owens said.
“I don’t think the citizens of Val Verde County, and they’re citizens of Val Verde County whether they live inside or outside the city limits, I think we all deserve to be on the same page,” Owens added.
He said city officials never discussed Gutierrez’s appointment as the city’s local health authority with county officials.
“They talked about helping us with the funds for the contact tracers. They talked about helping us with the funds for an RN. They talked about helping us with funds for the doctors. The city talked about all this. We never sat in a meeting, other than one we had in April, where we told them we were about to hire a local health authority … and at that point there was a conversation where they said the city would hire him too, and then it went away, because I told them that he (the local health authority) could only work for one boss,” Owens said.
“The local health authority advises anybody that’s seeking advice, but he can only work for one entity, or it gets cloudy,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.