San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District school board trustee Diana Gonzales, representing Region 15, joined hundreds of school board advocates from across the the nation in Washington, to help shape school and student-related decisions made on Capitol Hill.
The National School Board Association initiated the 2020 Advocacy Institute on Sunday, Feb. 2, and provided school board members with insight on the most critical issues affecting public education.
The association also prepared board members with advocacy tools for their meetings with state representatives.
Gonzales also had a meeting scheduled with Rachel Gill, Education Aide to District 23 Representative Will Hurd and Senator John Cornyn.
“It is an honor and a privilege to meet with lawmakers to let them know the concerns of voters regarding educational issues. Our students deserve a quality education and safer schools; and teachers deserve better pay,” Gonzales said in a statement released by the association.
“We need everyone’s effort towards an accurate count on the 2020 census to ensure equitable distribution of financial resources for programs critical to student achievement. All these are vital – and these are among the priorities I will convey to our representatives.”
