When I arrived at the San Felipe Creek on Sunday morning, the Great Kiskadees were raising a ruckus, calling loudly from perches high in trees on both sides of the creek and repeatedly flying back and forth across the narrow stretch of water.
Occasionally a pair would break off and, with one chasing the other, zip madly about in the clear morning air above the Rincon Del Diablo before settling once again in the upper branches of a tree near the water and resuming their raucous calling.
I suspected this was courting behavior, and I began watching the birds more closely.
I noticed when a pair of kiskadees settled in the bare branches of a pecan near me that the bird perched higher up began opening and closing its wings in an exaggerated, dramatic way. It also fluffed up the feathers on its crown, showing off the bright yellow streak on the very top of its head, a group of feathers not readily visible in the day-to-day.
Following this display, the bird dive-bombed the kiskadee perched below it. That bird then flew off, with the first in noisy pursuit.
This ritual was repeated a number of times, and I’m almost certain it has to do with courting.
Also vocal and active on Sunday morning were the Northern Cardinals, with the bright red males often finding high perches along the creek bank to belt out their territorial calls.
When all of the birds along the creek fell silent for a moment, I realized there must be a winged predator in the area and turned in a circle to scan the sky overhead.
There, just above the tree line to the east of the Rincon, I watched a pair of Cooper’s Hawks skim by. Like the kiskadees, one of the hawks seemed to be chasing the other.
As both raptors settled in tree across the creek on the Joplin property, I also heard them calling to each other. I made my way toward them, but before I could get within camera range, they were airborne again, first the one, then the other following close behind.
The smaller birds in the Rincon remained silent as long as this dangerous pair was in the area, but they soon wheeled over the Rincon and flew away south, and the creek-side cacophony resumed.
On my way home from the creek, I drove slowly – always minding the traffic behind me – and checked the trees along my route for the elusive Gray Hawk, which I’ve been trying to find since I saw it the week before Christmas.
Unbelievably I found it, perched in the bare branches of a pecan in a yard near the intersection of Pecan and Pafford streets.
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
