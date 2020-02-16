Devils River Conservancy members will host a conversation on water issues with candidates for the Texas Legislature on Monday, Feb. 24.
The “Water Talk” with candidates for the Texas Legislature is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, in the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, 746 S. Main St.
According to its web site, www.devilsriverconservancy.org, the Devils River Conservancy is a not-for-profit organization “committed to treasuring, preserving and protecting the Devils River, its springs and the lands within its water catchment area.”
“Water has been the lifeblood of Val Verde County for thousands of years. If we misuse it, we eventually lose it, and this region will suffer immensely,” Dell Dickinson, a member of the Devils River Conservancy Advisory Board, said.
“Our goal is to avoid the same fate that the city of Fort Stockton endured regarding its beloved Comanche Springs. And to do that – unlike the city of Fort Stockton, which did nothing and suffered the resultant consequences – we must proactively manage our groundwater such that future generations continue to be blessed with this most valuable resource,” Dickinson added.
Clarissa Castenada, senior public relations manager for Noisy Trumpet, a digital and public relations company in San Antonio that is working with the Devils River Conservancy, said the Conservancy is spearheading a campaign “to bring to light the fact that Val Verde County does not have a water management plan.”
“As Dell Dickinson said, we don’t want history to repeat itself and be like Fort Stockton,” Castenada said.
She said the conservation push, titled “Water. The Consequences?,” will “campaign for smart groundwater management in Val Verde County to protect municipal water supplies, environmental flows and private property rights.”
According to information published on the Devils River Conservancy’s web site, “By 2070, the Texas Water Development Board expects the population of Texas to increase more than 70%, from 29.5 million to 51 million. Water demand is also projected to increase by over three million acre-feet per year to meet population growth. Resource-rich regions like Val Verde County will be targeted to fulfill the growing water demand of nearby cities and industries. The county has already (been the subject of) proposals to market water to San Angelo and San Antonio.”
Castenada pointed out that because Val Verde County does not have a groundwater conservation district or water management plan, “groundwater resources are subject to the ‘rule of capture,’ a ... law that allows any landowner to pump as much groundwater as they are able without consequence and regardless of the impact to rivers, lakes, creeks, municipal water supplies or neighboring landowners.”
Castenada said the Feb. 24 event will be a panel discussion of regional water issues and give Del Rioans a chance to ask candidates seeking to represent Val Verde County in the Texas Legislation questions about water issues.
“We feel the public has never really been educated about the future of our water and the importance of conserving it. Big companies will be coming in that are interested in water exportation, and there’s no one there to regulate that. . . Pumping water is okay, but let’s try to conserve as much as we can. Our main message is how can we do this properly and responsibly?” Castaneda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.