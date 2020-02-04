The Whitehead Memorial Museum will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, “Rightfully Hers,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.
“The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson said.
In an effort to spread the message of this exhibit, the Whitehead Memorial Museum will be setting up this display in different businesses and organizations in Del Rio throughout the year, leading up to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, on Aug. 18, 2020.
In February, the exhibit will be displayed at the Bank & Trust, 1200 Veterans Blvd; in March, the exhibit will be displayed at the Val Verde County Library, 300 Spring St., and in April the exhibit will be displayed at the Early College High School, 205 Memorial Drive.
The Museum will host the exhibit in August in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Rightfully Hers is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage.
The exhibition is presented in part by the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
The Whitehead Memorial Museum is still seeking locations for the months of May, June and July. If your business or organization is interested in hosting the exhibit for one of those months, contact Museum Director Michael Diaz at Michael.diaz@whiteheadmuseum.org
