1 Kings 17: 9-16
9 Arise Elijah said the Lord, and go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, to dwell there. Behold said the Lord, I have commanded a widow woman there to sustain you. 10 Then he arose to go to Zarephath. When Elijah got to the gate of the city, the widow woman was there gathering up sticks. So Elijah spoke to her and told her, I pray that you bring me a little water in a vessel so that I may drink. 11 As the widow was going to get the water, Elijah said to her to bring him the morsel of bread in her hand. 12 And she said, as the Lord God lives, I do not have a cake, but only a handful of meal in a barrel, and a little bit of oil in a cruse. Now behold, I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and bake it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die.
13 Then Elijah said to her to fear not, but go and do as you have said! However, make me a little cake first, and bring it to me, and after that make a cake for you and your son. 14 For the Lord God of Israel says unto you, that the barrel of meal shall not waste away, nor shall the cruse of oil run out until the day that the Lord sends rain upon the earth. 15 So the widow went and did according all that Elijah had said, and she, and he, and her household ate for many days! 16 The barrel of meal did not waste away, nor did the cruse of oil run out, according to the word of the Lord, which he spoke to the widow through the Prophet Elijah.
If ever there were a testimony of God’s provision in hard times, this story is truly a testimony of God’s faithfulness to follow through with His promises to us! When we take care to honor God with what we are given in our hearts to do in our giving, God will always provide and even exceedingly and abundantly above all we ever ask or think! The Prophet Elijah was faithful to speak the Word from the Lord given Him to the widow.
The Widow then obeyed the Word from the Lord through the Prophet!
God therefore showed His compassion to care for the widow woman and her son as well as the Prophet Elijah. So much that it came to pass just as the Lord said, that the barrel of Meal would never run out, nor the cruse of oil until the rain again fell upon the land.
Elijah prayed and it did not rain, but God’s compassion was full of love and care for everyone in their obedience. Truly give and it shall be given unto you, pressed down, shaken together, and running over. If we think of it this way, it is much easier to give to God of our first fruits of increase and even offerings above that, when we trust Him for who He says He is, El Shaddai, our God who supplies all our needs!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
