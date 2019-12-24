The city’s building standards commission has postponed for 30 days a decision on whether to decree a vacant North Main Street house dangerous and order it demolished.
The Del Rio Building Standards Commission made its initial review of a report on the two vacant buildings on the property at 604 N. Main St. during its meeting Wednesday. City Public Works Director Craig Cook, who also serves as the city’s dangerous buildings official, prepared the report.
Cook reviewed his investigation of the abandoned house and a separate two-story garage on the property.
“I find that both structures fail to meet subsections 1, 3 and 5 (of the city’s dangerous buildings ordinance), so what that means is that they are uninhabitable, they are a fire menace because of their dilapidated condition, and they are open and insufficiently secure,” Cook told the commission.
Cook reviewed the county appraisal district and city utilities data on the house, noting in his report, “These structures represent a serious fire hazard. Removal is the best option.”
“I suggest demolition of both (buildings),” Cook said at the end of his report.
The property owner, Thomas Paterson, now a resident of Seguin, Texas, attended the public hearing and spoke to the commission after Cook finished with his report.
Paterson told commissioners he lived in Del Rio until 1988 and said his mother lived in the North Main Street house until shortly before her death in 1994.
“I walked around the property with a contractor today, and it is our opinion the property can be salvaged. The home was probably built sometime prior to 1915, so it’s over 100 years old. I cannot say it’s dilapidated, and I’m willing to work with the city to get it where I can sell the property or if we finally realize we can’t sell it and it can’t be restored, it’ll be removed,” Paterson said.
“I’m willing to work with you to try to save that property because it is over 100 years old, and the only reason it’s fallen into such disrepair is because when my mom passed away in 1994, I just wasn’t ready to deal with her passing,” he added.
Paterson also said he will do what he can to secure the property and remove the collapsed roof of the front porch. He asked for an extension until the commission’s next meeting.
Commissioner Tomas Robles noted the roof of the house is rotted and said any rain would seep into the house and destroy everything inside.
“It’s a beautiful home, but it’s been neglected,” Robles said.
“My personal objective at this time is to secure the property, get the porch roof taken care of, get things to where I can sell it to someone and let them try to do the major things that need to be done,” Paterson said.
“I believe it’s restorable,” he added.
Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez said he believed Paterson should be given enough time to get an estimate on the work from his contractor.
“Based on that estimate, he can make a decision whether he wants to repair or we’re going to have to find another solution,” Fernandez said.
“So the motion will be to secure the property, clean the property and remove the porch, and I think Mr. Cook needs to go before the meeting to let us know if it was done or not,” Fernandez said.
“The thing I want to stress is that you can’t postpone and postpone and postpone. You really have to try and make a real good effort, and we’re willing to work with you. We want you to have every chance to repair it,” Commissioner Juan Fernandez said.
Robles made the motion to postpone a decision on the property until the commission’s Jan. 29, 2020 meeting, with Juan Fernandez giving the second. The motion was unanimously approved.
