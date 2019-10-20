Amistad National Recreation Area, in conjunction with the Whitehead Memorial Museum, announced the 18th annual Archaeology Fair for the month of November. The fair will allow children and adults to experience history in real life.
The fair is a two-day event and will take place on Nov. 1-2. Fourth graders from Del Rio, Brackettville and Comstock will experience history come to life on Friday, while Saturday the exhibits will be open to the public.
There will be an entry fee for children and adults on Saturday, but if fourth grade students bring the participation buttons they received on Friday then they can enter for free, according to Amistad National Recreation Area Education Technician Amanda Curtis.
Curtis said the event was created to supplement what students are learning in their social studies classes in school. “All activities can relate to the TEEKS or the school curriculum,” Curtis said.
According to Curtis, the greatest benefit of participating in the fair is getting exposed to something new that is right here “in our backyard.”
“Learning about history is so much fun when you are learning hands-on and talking to people, who are experts in what they do. There is so much history in this little corner of Texas and I think that many people don’t realize it or know where to start looking, if they are curious,” Curtis said.
Presenters at the fair will include a blacksmith, a flint knapper, the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers, the Texas Camel Corps, Traylor Livery and many others from around the state of Texas, according to Curtis.
“We will also have other hands-on stations set up and run by local volunteers. A few examples of these stations are wool carding and spinning, corn grinding, washboards, rock art painting and rabbit sticks, and other fun activities on hand,” Curtis said.
Exposing kids to topics such as this fair, at a young age, can open the doors of curiosity for them and get them excited about something new, according to Curtis.
Curtis is happy to be working with a wide range of great and giving people to organize the annual fair for the local youth and community.
Activities and presentations will go on from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 for the community. For more information or interest in volunteering at the fair, contact Curtis at (830) 775 7491 or e-mail at amanda_curtis@nps.gov.
