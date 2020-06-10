The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Joan of Arc #1224, presented three $500 scholarships to deserving high school graduates.
The organization, a small group of Christian women who work hard to raise funds in order to award scholarships, were supported by a member who donated $1,000 in memory of Rosantina F. Luna and one in memory of Pablo R. Luna. Scholarship recipients are Alyssa Fernandez, Yanely Buenrostro and Adam Rivera.
Regent Anna Chapman, Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Norma Soto, and all organization members congratulated all area graduates and wished them the best.
