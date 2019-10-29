Thirteen thousand plus lies and corruption define Trump’s presidency. “The guardrails are off … he’s becoming ever more incorrigible,” https://is.gd/ZF4b04.
Unilaterally withdrawing American forces in Northern Syria commenced Turkey’s slaughter of Kurdish allies.
Six years, lives lost, billions spent and US reliability squandered to fly ISIS’s flag again. Trump stonewalls House subpoenas and crazy-rants at Democrat leadership. Appointees contradict themselves and each other. He writes a pathetic letter to Turkey’s president. That’s just his last two weeks!
Two-thirds of House Republicans found a spine; after 1,000 days, supporting a Democrat resolution condemning Trump’s unilateral action. Characteristically, “Moscow” Mitch refused a Senate vote on it.
Trump’s candidacy began by castigating Mexicans, Islam and immigrants. Reprehensible words and revelations of financial and sexual misdeeds followed. “Zero Tolerance” cruelty and permitting Turkey’s blood-lust is Trumpism’s legacy!
Some Evangelicals are angry. 700 Club’s Pat Robertson’s unequivocal language rebuked Trump.
Where was the religious right’s “family-values” from the onset of political Trump? Aren’t leaders’ morals and character supposed to count for something? Shamefully, that was shelved for “pro-life” judicial appointments.
Kurds have families and values, too! Now, their blood’s been shed!
Come Judgment Day, justify to our Maker complicity in America’s Kurdish genocide while claiming a “pro-life” theology.
Iniquity and want of integrity is that sort of guiding light, not deeply held theological convictions! The contradiction is self-evident.
