On Monday, El Paso resident Orlando Kaleb Labra-Avalos raised his right hand and swore to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and to faithfully carry out his duties as one of the Border Patrol newest hires.
But the young man had already proved his willingness to get involved and help others when he saw a motor vehicle rollover on his way to Del Rio and rushed to assist the men injured in the crash.
“I was on my way to Del Rio for my EOD, which is ‘entering on duty’ date,” Labra-Avalos said.
Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector Doyle Amidon said the EOD includes taking the oath of office, which all Customs and Border Protection agents, as well as mission support staff personnel, take at the start of their careers.
“I decided to join the Border Patrol because I wanted to continue serving my country,” Labra-Avalos said.
He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years on active duty and remains a member of its inactive reserves.
“I picked the Border Patrol because I was born and raised in a border town. I actually got to see a lot of Border Patrol agents, and I felt the need to come back to my city and help out. Being Hispanic, I felt like the Border Patrol has always been there for us to help us out, to protect our country, being the first line of defense there at the border, and since I was little, my mom would always tell me, ‘One day, you’ll be right there,’ and now her wish for me has come true,” Labra-Avalos said.
He said he also has always felt a desire to become a part of the law enforcement community.
Labra-Avalos’ next stop will be the Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M., where, over the course of 117 days, he will learn everything a new agent needs to survive and thrive.
“You learn to do everything you have to do in the field as a Border Patrol agent, how to patrol the border, how to work at checkpoints, how to interact with the public. They will teach him about the law and our authorities, physical training, and it’s designed to test someone’s limits and see how they react under pressure,” Amidon said.
But Labra-Avalos was pressure-tested a little early.
Labra-Avalos said he and his parents left El Paso on Sunday to drive to Del Rio for his swearing-in on Monday.
As he drove east on U.S. Highway 90 west of Del Rio, Labra-Avalos said he noticed a car rapidly approaching behind him.
“He was right behind me, almost tailgating me, and I decided I would let him pass. The guy passed me, and there were two vehicles in front of us. We started going up a hill, and those vehicles slowed down,” Labra-Avalos said.
When the driver of the speeding car saw the brake lights of the two vehicles, he hit the brakes.
“I believe his brakes locked, and he started weaving around, lost control and then just ended up in the ditch,” Labra-Avalos said.
He said he saw the car run off the road, then nothing but a “big cloud of dust.”
Labra-Avalos said he slowed down, pulled off the road, parked and asked his mother to call 9-1-1.
“I jumped out of the car and asked my dad to come and help me. I started running toward the dust cloud, but I didn’t really know what I was walking into,” Labra-Avalos said.
As the dust settled and he saw the wrecked car, he said he ran to it and tried to open the passenger side door, which was closest to him.
Labra-Avalos said although the car was upright, he believes it rolled at least once.
The door was jammed, and Labra-Avalos said he couldn’t get the door all the way open, but he opened it enough to talk to the driver and front-seat passenger, asking them if they were okay.
“The driver was still moving around, but the passenger was completely out of it. He was non-responsive. I tried to open the door as much as I could. I put my back into it, and I pushed as hard as I could,” he said.
Labra-Avalos said he then reached into the car and tried to release the passenger’s seatbelt, but it seemed stuck, so he took out his knife and prepared to cut the seatbelt, which then came loose.
“I tried to help the guy sit up and talked to him to see if he was okay, but he wasn’t talking,” Labra-Avalos said.
He pulled the passenger out and told his father to make sure the man was breathing so he could go back and check on the driver.
“I went to the driver, and he seemed fine,” Labra-Avalos said.
But the passenger seemed more seriously injured.
“I tried to talk to him, but he wouldn’t wake up. I gave him a quick check to make sure there was nothing obviously broken, and I looked at his chest and it wasn’t rising. I shook him a little and talked to him, and he finally woke up,” Labra-Avalos said, adding he used some of the first aid training he had received in the military.
Labra-Avalos said he believed the man’s nose, jaw and at least one of his legs were injured in the crash.
He and his father laid the passenger on a sleeping bag to make him as comfortable as possible.
As they waited for emergency medical responders to arrive, Labra-Avalos stayed at the injured man’s side, talking to him constantly and making sure he stayed awake.
“He kept closing his eyes, and since I thought he might have a head injury, I didn’t want him to fall asleep, so I kept talking to him and yelling at him to stay awake,” Labra-Avalos said.
Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene, and Labra-Avalos said he gave them a synopsis of what he had seen and done.
Labra-Avalos said he stayed with the injured man until the ambulance arrived and transported the man. He gave the paramedics a rundown of the situation and went over the list of the man’s possible injuries.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat, because if that was me, I would want somebody to stop. If that was my dad, my brother, my son, I would want someone to stop,” Labra-Avalos said.
Amidon said Labra-Avalos’ actions show the kind of person the Border Patrol is looking for.
“We’re currently hiring, and Orlando is the exact type of person we’re looking for to be in the Border Patrol, for all the reasons he just articulated. It takes a special kind of personality to be able to run toward danger and toward someone in distress. Obviously, we put agents through a lot of training, but you never really know how you’re going to react until you’re put in the situation.
“Even before his training started – and obviously Orlando has had some prior training with the Marine Corps – he got a little bit of a test, and he knows exactly how he will react. That bodes well for him, that bodes well for the Border Patrol, as we continue to try and recruit top-quality people,” Amidon said.
He said Border Patrol agents frequently encounter situations like the one that confronted Labra-Avalos.
“It’s an astounding thing that he did, but things like this are an almost-daily occurrence here in the Border Patrol,” said Amidon, who served as a member of the Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Team.
Labra-Avalos is one of 17 persons sworn in Monday, and Amidon said the Border Patrol is still looking for new recruits.
