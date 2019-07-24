A man accused of hitting a woman with his belt was recently arrested, and is now facing assault charges. Eusebio Gonzalez-Garibay, 46, a resident of the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested on July 13, at 1:56 a.m. at his place of residence.
Police records show Gonzales was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at the location, and found a woman outside the residence stating a man had hit her with a belt.
The officers, an incident report states, confirmed she presented injuries consistent with the accusation, and arrested Gonzalez who was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was transported to the GEO correctional facility.
