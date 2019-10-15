Del Rio City Council members have taken another step toward the planned construction of a major new wastewater line to serve the city’s north side.
The council during its Oct. 3 meeting approved an ordinance authorizing City Manager Matt Wojnowski to award a contract with the firm of Tetra Tech for professional services to develop plans and specifications for the northside sewer line project. The cost of the plans and specifications contract is $1,199,527.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado made a motion to approve the ordinance, with Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano giving the second.
Salgado initiated the discussion by asking where the line would be located.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook said the new line would start in north Del Rio, near the Edwards Street lift station, then goes south and west.
“The other landmark is the airport, and then it goes west of the airport and kind of follows (Cienegas) Creek and ends at the Silverlake Treatment Plant,” Cook said.
“It’s about seven miles of sewer line,” the public works director added.
Councilman Jim De Reus drew the council’s attention to the portion of the line that passed by the airport and asked Cook, “How far from the approach end of the runway is (the line) supposed to be?”
“It’s very close to the end of the runway,” Cook said, adding the line would be sited just outside the airport property.
“How deep is that going to be? And here’s the point of my question: There’s been discussion of extending the runway to the northwest almost a half-mile, so, one, what kind of equipment, because that could potentially interrupt the flight path for takeoffs and landings at the airport while it’s going on, and two, how deep would it be, because that could potentially be affected by building a new runway on top of it because they’re going to have to do a lot of compaction?” De Reus asked.
Cook pointed out on the map the line would be laid in a 20-foot-deep trench in the area of the creek and said he expected that the line would be nearly as deep at the end of the runway.
“It’s fairly deep. It’s an average of about 12 feet deep through seven miles of pipe, but at the airport, it’s some of the deepest,” Cook said.
“Is (the new line) following along pretty close to what the line is now?” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked.
“No, it’s farther west,” Cook said.
He also pointed out the line “will bring in new customers from the west,” adding, “And it will free up the existing line and lessen the load on those existing lines.”
Salgado asked if a portion of the line will be located in the county outside the city limits.
“Because I’m wondering, why are we spending millions bringing services to the county when they claim they don’t need anything from the city?” Salgado asked.
“Well, we’ve got to get to our treatment plant,” Cook said.
“Well, we’ll have to work on fees for anybody tapping in because this is a big chunk of money that our citizens are going to be paying for, and anybody wanting to access it, we need to take a good hard look at all of that,” Salgado said.
Cook reminded the council the northside sewer line would be the first of three projects funded by Texas Water Development Board-approved loans. He said each of the projects would be funded using a separate loan.
“This project has a loan of $12 million. The water line job, which is the next one we’ll do, is $6 million, and there will be a $2 million loan for the evaluation of (the) Silverlake Treatment Plant. We also have a $2 million CO (certificate of obligation) from a year or two ago that can help fund any overages, so this $1.2 million is the design, and the construction is somewhere between $9 million and $12 million. We will have bid items in the construction bid package so that if we can’t buy the whole thing, we can buy as much as we can with the money that we have, but right now we’re pretty confident that we can get a $10 million to $12 million construction project,” Cook told the council.
He added one of the advantages of the project is that the city will be able to close the existing Edwards Street lift station.
Salgado asked how the city was planning on managing the growth taking place on the north side of the city.
“I think these new lines, adding capacity and lessening the capacity of the existing lines, I think we’re doing the right thing,” Cook said.
Salgado also asked about city services for growth on the east side of Del Rio.
Jaime Ovalle, assistant director of the city’s wastewater department, said, “On the other side, we have San Felipe (Treatment) Plant, where we don’t have any issues of flow. On this side, on Silverlake and on this side of town, we have issues (with) the old trunk line that’s there right now. It’s at 90 percent full. That’s why this is needed on this side of town.”
“And it is going so far west because of all the new developments that have happened even since the loan was originally thought of a few years ago,” Cook added.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.