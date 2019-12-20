The Val Verde Masonic Lodge 646 will be hosting a pro bono will and power of attorney workshop for public service personnel. The workshop will be held on Jan. 6, at the Val Verde Masonic Lodge 646, 704 North Bedell Avenue, at 4 p.m.
During their Dec. 2 meeting Val Verde Masonic Lodge members voted to host the workshop, the organization said in a press release.
The workshop is open to all public service personnel and their spouses.
The workshop will be opening with a general presentation covering basic estate planning terms and concepts. Attendees then can participate in the preparation of their own documents. Participants will obtain their own will, medical power of attorney and financial power of attorney, witnessed and notarized. An electronic copy (PDF) arrives by email following the workshop.
The lodge meets regularly on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The workshop will be held prior to the meeting on the first Monday, from 4-6 p.m.
There is no charge for the workshop, but donations are accepted for the Kinney County Sheriff’s Fund benefitting the family of the late Deputy Jose Luis Blancarte. Suggested donation is $25 per person or married couple.
The workshops are conducted as a pro bono project of local area attorney and mason Todd A. Durden. Advance registration is requested by email to durdenlawyer@att.net, but is not required.
Those with questions may contact any of the officers of the lodge: John Pendergrass, Al Padilla, Dustin Barrett, Clifford Cavender and James DeReus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.