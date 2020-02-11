The Richard Hinds Memorial Scholarship Chili Cook-Off, helping Comstock High School graduates for the 15th year in row, will be held Saturday, Feb. 15.
The cook-off will take place at the Desert Hills RV Park in Comstock. Event organizers are encouraging area residents to help make the event a success.
“You can help in several ways: cook chili, donate money, donate dessert or art items for auction, judge chili, purchase auction items, but most of all come and help us all have fun,” Janita Hinds, founder of the cook-off, said.
Cook-off participants need to show up before noon and register with the judges. Chili must be submitted at noon; winners will be announced after judging is complete.
The homemade dessert and art auction will begin at 1 p.m., following the chili cook-off.
Any art and homemade dessert will be greatly appreciated as donations, Hinds said.
Any art mediums will be accepted. Previously donated artwork featured a variety of art such as watercolors, oil, acrylic, pastel, fabric, rock, jewelry, rugs, cactus dish gardens and home-made wooden objects.
Last year, the homemade dessert and art auction brought in $10,700 alone. The overall total of funds raised last year was $24,500.
Hinds Well Service will provide supper as a treat, approximately at 5:30 p.m. “Randel, Carol and Tyler Dissler will once again cook their famous pulled pork with all the trimmings. Make sure you stay and enjoy the meal,” Hinds said.
On Feb. 16, the Comstock School Library Cook-Off will be held in the same location. Chili judges will be needed for this event and turn in is at noon.
Should a person or entity choose to donate, they are advised to make checks out to the Richard Hinds Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations will be based on the Scoville Heat Index, with higher the donation, the higher it will rate on the scale, according to Hinds.
For questions or more information, contact Hinds at (830) 703 0096 or P.O. Box 420023 Del Rio, Texas 78842.
“All the money raised goes to Comstock seniors to further their education. We have awarded over $178,800 in the last 14 years,” Hinds said.
Comstock Independent School District is excited and blessed Hinds established the event and scholarship in honor of her late husband, Richard Hinds, according to Comstock ISD Superintendent O.K. “Buddy” Wolfenbarger lll.
“The scholarship does not necessarily go the top ranked student. The recipients are chosen on the basis of their desire to attend university and their need of financial assistance,” Wolfenbarger said.
To date, 80 students have received scholarships, with over 30 of those recipients already graduated from technical school or a university, Wolfenbarger said.
“With your help, the Richard Hinds Memorial Scholarship has become one of the best scholarship funds in West Texas, if not the whole state. The success of the past 14 years has been phenomenal, and the Richard Hinds Memorial Chili Cook-Off is on its way to become a well-known, respected event,” Wolfenbarger said.
The success of the event not only benefits Comstock, but the entirety of Val Verde County, as many of the students return and become productive citizens of the county, Wolfenbarger said.
Wolfenbarger encourages everybody to go out to the event, honor “a great man” and help raise funds to train future “great citizens.”
