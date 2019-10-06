ACUÑA, México – Carlos Gallardo es un actor, escritor, guionista, productor y director de cine nacido en Ciudad Acuña, y que a partir de su primer película independiente de bajo presupuesto, El Mariachi, triunfó en Hollywood, la meca del cine mundial.
Sin embargo, Gallardo no se ha quedado ahí. Su interés por el cine lo ha obligado a buscar nuevos derroteros, y luego de dos largas estancias en Hollywood, California, se mudó a Lancaster, Inglaterra, donde tiene oficinas en un viejo castillo inglés, y de donde sigue produciendo, actuando o dirigiendo cine.
Entrevistado este jueves en Acuña, Gallardo habla de su larga trayectoria en la industria del cine, pero también de uno de sus gustos, la producción y promoción de los vinos de Coahuila, de los que es un gran degustador y admirador.
“Tienes que irte lejos de tu tierra para regresar y apreciar lo que tienes”, dice refiriéndose a dos cosas: la idiosincrasia y los colores de México, pero también a la producción vitivinícola de Coahuila que es ya triunfadora en el mundo.
Recuerda que con otro gran triunfador del cine, el productor y director Texano Robert Rodriguez con quien coprodujo El Mariachi, ha explorado todas las facetas de la cinematografía, y siguen haciendo cine, la última producción conjunta es RED-11.
Gallardo ha actuado, producido o coproducido, o dirigido, casi 20 filmes desde El Mariachi, Acción Simple, El Curandero, Érase Una Vez En México, Desperado, Redcon-1 y RED-11, entre otras.
Aunque ya no pasa mucho tiempo en Ciudad Acuña, por sus compromisos en el extranjero, dice que estar lejos de su terruño y su gente lo ha hecho apreciar más profundamente el ambiente, los colores, la arquitectura, la luz, la magia que emana México en todas sus facetas.
Reconoce que si bien ha triunfado, sus triunfos son como un iceberg, lo que no se ve es mayor y ese ha sido su sufrimiento, su desesperación, las veces que le dijeron que no a sus proyectos cinematográficos, las veces que les cerraron las puertas o le cancelaron un proyecto, pero nunca se dio por vencido.
Nos explica por qué abrió oficinas en Inglaterra siendo ya parte de la minoría selecta de Hollywood, la meca del cine mundial en los Estados Unidos: tenía que abrir nuevos mercados, pues su producción cinematográfica es independiente.
Pero también porque Inglaterra tiene algo que no se encuentra fácilmente en Hollywood: la gran preparación de sus actores, emanados en su gran mayoría de grandes compañías de teatro.
Allá en Inglaterra conoció a Chee Keong Cheung, con el que hizo Redcon-1, una película de acción de mediano presupuesto, que ahora distribuye en todo el mundo.
Recordó que El Mariachi, un filme que actuó y produjo junto a Robert Rodriguez entre 1991 y 1992, los catapultó a la fama. Este es un drama de suspenso que se hizo con una inversión de 7 mil dólares.
Esta película ha sido bien recibida por la crítica especializada y el público.
Es la historia de un músico viajero que se ve atrapado en medio de una guerra entre dos narcotraficantes en un pueblo mexicano fronterizo, algo que tiene mucho qué ver con la realidad de México.
La fecha de estreno de este filme fue el 26 de febrero de 1993 en Estados Unidos. La película catapultó a la fama al director Robert Rodriguez, y le abrió espacios en Hollywood. Rodriguez es un gran colega y amigo suyo, pues estudiaron cine juntos en Texas desde que ambos tenían unos 13 años de edad.
El Mariachi será – dice – su ópera prima, como para Clint Eastwood lo fue “Por un Puñado de Dólares”.
En el reparto de El Mariachi, Gallardo es actor principal y Consuelo Gómez, con su personaje Dominó, es la actriz principal.
El oponente, el malo de la película es Reynold Martínez, otro actor acuñense, quien interpreta a El Azul; Peter Marquardt es Mauricio, también conocido como Moco, Jaime de Hoyos es El Bigotón, Ramiro Gómez es el cantinero, Jesús López Huerta es El Viejo, el recepcionista y empleado del Hotel Coahuila, mientras que Luis Baro es el asistente de Dominó.
El Mariachi ha obtenido diversos premios, entre ellos:
Premio de la crítica a Robert Rodriguez en el Deauville Film Festival (1993).
Premio Independent Spirit Award al mejor director y productor (1994).
Premio ACE a la mejor ópera prima (1994).
Premio de la audiencia a la mejor dramatización en el Sundance Film Festival (1993).
Legado
El éxito del debut como director de Rodriguez le llevó a crear dos nuevas películas continuando la historia del mariachi, Desperado (1995) y Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), protagonizadas por Antonio Banderas y Salma Hayek, y en las que Gallardo es actor secundario y productor, películas que juntas conformarían la trilogía México.
En el 2011, El Mariachi fue incluida en la Biblioteca del Congreso de Estados Unidos, para ser preservada como parte de su Registro Nacional de Cine por su valor histórico y cultural, y también por ser estéticamente significativa como reflejo de la comunidad mexicana.
Trilogía de El Mariachi
El Mariachi (1992), Desperado (1995) y Once Upon a Time in México (conocida como Érase una Vez en México en Hispanoamérica, y como El Mexicano en España) (2003), estas dos últimas protagonizadas por Antonio Banderas y Salma Hayek, conformarían la trilogía de El Mariachi.
Las tres fueron dirigidas por Robert Rodriguez, y producidas y actuadas por Carlos Gallardo.
Actualmente ésta amistad con Rodriguez los ha vuelto a juntar para realizar el filme RED-11, que se estrenó en marzo, y otra película de Gallardo de gran éxito es Redcon-1 con Chee Keong Cheung, el director y cineasta inglés.
Carlos Gallardo: From Acuña to the world
ACUÑA, Mexico – An actor, writer, screenwriter, producer and film director originally from Ciudad Acuña, rose to fame from his first independent low-budget film, El Mariachi, to succeed in Hollywood.
However, Gallardo has gone above and beyond. His interest in filmmaking has taken him through new paths, and after two long stints in Hollywood, Calif., he moved to Lancaster, England, where he has office in an old castle. From there he continues to produce, act and direct.
Interviewed Thursday in Ciudad Acuña, his hometown, Gallardo talked about his career in the film industry, but also about one of his hobbies, the production and promotion of Coahuila wines. He declared himself a fan of his homestate’s spirited beverages.
“You have to go far away from your homeland to come back and appreciate what you have,” he said in reference to two different aspects: the idiosyncrasy and character of Mexico, but also the wine production of Coahuila, which is earning its own reputation around the world.
Gallardo has fond memories of another award winner movie producer and director, Texas filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, with whom he co-produced El Mariachi. They both have explored all facets of cinematography, and they continue to make films, the latest one being a joint production: RED-11.
Gallardo has acted, produced or co-produced, or directed, almost 20 films including El Mariachi, Acción Simple, El Curandero, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Desperado, Redcon-1 and RED-11, among others.
Although he does not spend much time in Ciudad Acuña, because of his obligations abroad, he says that being away from his homeland and his people has made him appreciate the environment, the character, the architecture, the light, the overall magic of Mexico.
He said that although he made it in his career, his success is like an iceberg, what you don’t see is the suffering, the despair, the numerous times he got a “no” as an answer to his film projects, the times they closed the doors or a project was canceled, but he never gave up.
Despite being part of a select successful minority in Hollywood, the mecca of world cinema in the United States, he decided to open his office in England. He had to open new markets, as his film production is independent.
But he also said England has something harder to find in Hollywood: actors coming out of theater companies, with great talent and groundwork.
Back in England he met Chee Keong Cheung, with whom he made Redcon-1, a medium-budget action movie, which is now being distributed worldwide.
Gallardo said El Mariachi, a film in which he acted and co-produced along with Robert Rodriguez between 1991 and 1992, catapulted them to fame. The film is a suspense drama, made with a $7,000 budget.
This film has been well-received by critics and the public.
The film is the story of a traveling musician who is caught in the middle of a war between two drug lords in a Mexican border town, something that hits pretty close to the reality of Mexico.
The U.S. release date of this film was Feb. 26, 1993. It catapulted director Robert Rodriguez to fame, and opened up Hollywood doors for them. Rodriguez and Gallardo are great colleagues and friends, they studied filmmaking together in Texas since they both were 13 years old.
El Mariachi will always be – he says – his opera prima, just like “A Fistful of Dollars,” was for Clint Eastwood.
In the cast of El Mariachi, Gallardo is the main actor along the side of Consuelo Gómez, who plays Domino, the leading actress.
The villain of the movie is Reynold Martínez, another Acuña actor, who plays “El Azul”; Peter Marquardt is Mauricio, also known as “Moco,” Jaime de Hoyos is “El Bigotón,” Ramiro Gómez is the bartender, Jesús López Huerta is “El Viejo,” the receptionist and employee of the Hotel Coahuila, while Luis Baro is Domino’s assistant.
The Mariachi has won several awards, including:
Critic’s Award to Robert Rodriguez at the Deauville Film Festival (1993).
Independent Spirit Award for best director and producer (1994).
ACE Award for the best debut opera (1994).
Audience Award for best dramatization at the Sundance Film Festival (1993).
Legacy
The success of Rodriguez’s directorial debut led him to create two new films continuing the history of El Mariachi: Desperado (1995) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek. Gallardo is a supporting actor and producer in these films that make up the Mexico trilogy.
In 2011, El Mariachi was included in the U.S. Library of Congress, to be preserved as part of its National Film Registry for its historical and cultural value, and also for being aesthetically significant to the Mexican community.
El Mariachi Trilogy
El Mariachi (1992), Desperado (1995) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (known as Once Upon a Time in Mexico in Latin America, and as El Mexicano in Spain) (2003), the latter two starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, form the El Mariachi trilogy.
All three were directed by Robert Rodriguez, while Gallardo was an actor and producer.
Currently, this friendship with Rodriguez has brought them together again to make the film RED-11, which premiered in March, and another highly successful Gallardo movie is Redcon-1 with Chee Keong Cheung, an English director and filmmaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.