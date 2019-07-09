Though Del Rio City Council members have been asking questions about projects yet to be completed with money the city has borrowed over the past five years, city administrators said during the same time, dozens of capital projects have been completed.
In the wake of city council questions about the uncompleted projects – including long-planned renovations at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts – City Manager Matt Wojnowski has released a list of projects the city has completed.
Wojnowski noted these projects were funded by certificates of obligation (COs) borrowed by the city between 2015 and 2018.
Among the items purchased with the borrowed funds, according to the city manager’s memo, were several pieces of heavy equipment for the streets and drainage department, the landfill, the water department and the wastewater department.
The list of equipment purchased for use by the departments includes rotary reclaimer, a self-propelled broom, dump trucks, a paving machine, a pad foot roller, a street sweeper, a motor grader, an asphalt distributor, a two-axle trailer, three claw trucks, a track loader, a trench burner, a backhoe tractor loader, several other types of backhoes, an excavator, a skid steer loader, a water truck with a pressure sprinkler and several vactor trucks.
Improvements to city facilities included renovation of the Buena Vista tennis courts and a light improvement program implemented as part of AEP’s City Smart Program, designed to help manage costs through energy efficient improvements. Light fixtures were replaced in all city facilities.
Wojnowksi’s memo noted upgrades have been made to the city’s information technology (IT) networks, a project that consisted of “upgrading aged infrastructure network equipment throughout the city’s remote buildings.”
Improvements also were made at Carranza Park, and a splashpad was installed at Rotary Park.
Multiple repairs were made to the roofs of the Del Rio Civic Center and to the police department’s evidence storage building.
“The city attempted to remedy and resolve the causes for water entering the facilities with multiple repairs to the roofs and drainage improvements, which have now been resolved,” Wojnowski wrote.
The drive-through lanes for utility billing at City Hall were improved, with replacement of one of the drive-through machines with a two-way video customer unit and a two-way video teller unit.
The city has also initiated a five-year hardware replacement program for upgrading all department computers and laptops in police department vehicles after five years.
Wojnowski also said the COs have paid for interior protection coating and exterior painting of the Bedell water storage tanks, membrane replacement and purchase of pumps, drains and filters needed at the city’s water treatment plant, repairs on wastewater lift stations at Losoya Street and Round Mountain, roof repairs at the Del Rio Fire Council for the Arts Firehouse Gallery.
The COs have also paid for ongoing replacement of water distribution lines and contracted and in-house reconstruction and resurfacing of a number of city streets.
Finally, money borrowed through the COs has paid for the city’s investigation of an alternate water source, relocation of the international bridge toll plaza and purchase a new software system for the international bridge toll plaza, acquisition of acreage north of the existing city golf course for possible future expansion, improvements at UCO Park and designs for rehabilitating the restrooms at Buena Vista and Moore Park pools.
