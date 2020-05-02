A dead body was found today inside a semi-trailer truck in a parking lot near a Chinese food restaurant located at the intersection of Ninth Street and Avenue G, in north Del Rio.
Del Rio Police Department roped off the area near the Rio Trailer Shop parking lot, assisted by Del Rio Fire Department and a funeral home.
The Del Rio Police Department said in a statement that due to the composition of the body, they are unsure of the identity or gender of the individual.
First responders dressed in full protective gear worked the scene to retrieve the body from inside the vehicle.
This is a developing story, more information will be posted here as it becomes available.
