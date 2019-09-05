Del Rio Metal Fest coming in October

Del Rio’s band Dawn of Flames will perform with metal music veterans Helstar, BYFIST and the Brave New World in the first Del Rio Metal Fest. The event is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Paul Poag Theatre.
Dawn of Flames guitarist Felipe Jasso said the event came together after the cancellation of Bud Light’s River City Rockfest in San Antonio, Texas this year and scheduled bands were left without a performance.
Leno Hernandez explained the situation to the band and brought up the idea Mark Garcia, promoter from Mark Garcia Entertainment, had developed. “They decided that it would be pretty cool to have the three bands come to Del Rio and make a metal fest,” Jasso said.
Garcia organized the event and contacted Dawn of Flames to open up the festival.
“It’s an honor for us to open up the show here for all the bands and especially a band such as Helstar,” Jasso said.
Helstar formed in 1982 by guitarist Larry Barragan and is based out of Houston, Texas. The band is considered an influential force in the American power metal music scene and has toured with acts such as Megadeth, Slayer, Exodus and Armored Saint.
BYFIST originates from San Antonio, and first hit the music scene in 1987 during what is considered the classic metal music era. The band broke apart in 1991, reunited in 2000 and has toured with bands such as Fates Warning, Manowar, Frank Marino and Savatage.The Brave New World is an Iron Maiden tribute band and originally came together in 1996. The band also originates from San Antonio.
The band covers Iron Maiden material from the all eras of the band’s career and stage performances include appearances of Iron Maiden’s mascot Eddie and other stage props.
The event will begin at 5 p.m., ends at midnight and is open to all ages. Tickets are available for purchase online at PaulPoagEvents.com and will be sold at the door the day of the event.
