When a nation and its people turn from the Lord, the people of that nation grow dull of hearing, become blind to truth, and their hearts become hardened toward God. The worst part is these are believers who were given ears to hear, eyes to see, and a heart to receive. Yet the further a person turns from the Lord, then their ability to hear the Lord, and follow His path becomes weaker and weaker. Many end up back in the mud-pit of former sinful lifestyles. There they wrestle now with seven or more demons stronger than the first!
Jesus said, for when a house is swept, the first demon goes out searching for others to come, and help him or they! So as that person goes back into their past sinful lives, then seven more demons stronger than the first enter in. 2nd Peter Chapter 2 speaks about this.
Also if you read KJV, and some other translations. It speaks of believers who were born again, no doubt, for they had escaped the pollutions of the world, the scripture says! That means they were saved, and had to be filled with God’s Spirit, or they could not have escaped. Also, due to false teachers, they were led back into the mud-pit of their past!
Does that sound familiar? To me it does! When preachers and evangelists speak peace over those with unrepentant hearts, and don’t instead lovingly encourage them to turn back their hearts to God, then people fall back with no remorse or regret. Many don’t even know they have fallen away from the Lord, and must repent.
Repent meaning, turn your heart back to God. It does not mean you have to change and be perfect. However, you do need to call upon the Lord with a pure heart, willing to change! It means that you truly desire to be in the will of the Lord, but understand that it is with His help you will do so. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.
Let me ask you this? If your spouse went out promiscuously and had no remorse or regret. Though this spouse knew you knew about it, but they just keep on doing it, would you want that person in your life if they do not change? May I ask you why a perfect holy God would want someone who has no desire for Him or desire to change?
People say, well, these could not have been born again. I beg to differ! Again, as I just spoke, there is proof in 2nd Peter Chapter 2. There are many other verses that speak the same. People feel because the Lord said these would never be snatched out of His hand that He was talking about every single born again believer. Yet, Jesus said himself, those that endure until the end shall be saved. He spoke to the church in Revelations that they must turn back to their first love, to another He said that if they did turn back they would not suffer the second death, also to another, if they would turn from idols to worship Him alone and from their lasciviousness then they would overcome.
The fact is, that no one can snatch a born again believer who follows Christ with a pure heart out of the Lord’s hands. A pure heart can still struggle, but have remorse and regret in their hearts. These still have a desire to change. The opposite is a heart turned away from God that does spite unto the Spirit of Grace by which they were sealed. These also become so hard they either refuse the pleading of the Lord to repent and turn back, or they become so dull in their hearing they can no longer hear.
Look back at John, in regard to Jesus not losing one of his people, if you look further, go into the original texts and see the meanings, as He was speaking of the disciples, or Apostles of that time. Only one was lost, named Judas Iscariot who in this case was not born again since the Spirit had not been poured out on the church. Compare this to today, if you look at these scriptures John wrote about, they pertained to born again believers, yet, He describes born again believers who love God to be His, Others fall back, but they are not mentioned here.
The whole point of this is for us all to keep a pure heart before God, and not choose ourselves to walk away. For walking away is the only way you can be lost once born again. Otherwise the seal of guarantee we have is always and forever, and we will never ever have to worry about being snatched from the Lord’s hands. Without the shedding of blood their is no remission of sins. For that blood to be active, we must endure until the end. Not working our way to Christ, but because His love constrains us, we simply should never go back to the world and remain there!
Before you say I am wrong, please go to (2nd Peter Chapter 2 KJV, or original Greek, as well as other translations) yourself, and then weigh other scriptures you might have overlooked the meaning of, because you take what Jesus quoted in John, out of text. I pray you will find the truth! That you will speak truth to others about this! Then be able to help them also to get off of the bandwagon of those leading others astray, by speaking peace over them, when there is no peace! There are many others speaking the same false doctrine and leading born again believers, back to the mud-pit! If they do not repent, then to hell! The truth can set many of you free!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
