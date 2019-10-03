PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted cocaine in a commercial shipment of fresh carrots worth $1.6 million, Customs and Border Protection said.
“I commend our officers assigned to the cargo facility for their continued resolve in keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our border,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.
This seizure occurred on Sep. 26 after customs officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor/trailer containing fresh carrots arriving from Mexico, the agency said in a release.
After referring the shipment for a more thorough inspection, which included the utilization of a non-intrusive imaging system, officers located 60 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 211.64 pounds (96 kg) hidden within the trailer, the agency said.
The officers seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.
