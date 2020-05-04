An alternative graduation plan for the Class of 2020 will be discussed by the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees during a budget workshop meeting on Thursday while two other items will be up for approval.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on May 7 and will be conducted via teleconference. Del Rioans can view the meeting through the school district’s YouTube channel, Spectrum Digital Channel 1301, or through the school district’s website.
This year’s graduating class was given the option to choose an alternative plan via an e-mail or paper mail survey, according to their preferred method of delivery for distance learning. The seniors were given a timeframe of three days to vote, beginning on Monday and ending Wednesday at 5 p.m.
According to the school district, each senior will only be allowed to vote once.
Leading up to Thursday’s meeting, the school district released a list of alternative plans the seniors could vote on. The alternatives included those that were presented in a previous meeting and some that were suggested by the student body.
During a previous meeting, alternative graduation plans were presented by Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios and all board members agreed the graduating class should have a decision in choosing the alternative plan.
All the alternative plans abide by social distance regulations.
Other items board members will make a decision on will include approving an alternative grading policy for the spring semester and approving a schematic design for a new elementary school.
The alternative will focus on grade point averages for high school students, class rank for the Class of 2020 and an alternative grading policy for the spring semester.
Board members did not approve a grading policy during a previous meeting, as each option presented affected the student body in different manners.
Board members will also take action on a schematic design for a new elementary school. Board members previously approved a schematic design that was presented in April, with certain redesigns to be presented and approved by board members on Thursday.
