A local woman was arrested and is now facing charges of family violence, after admitting before police officers to using a large steak knife to attack a man, police records show.
Janell Ramirez, 23, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Arranaga Avenue, in south Del Rio, was arrested on Feb. 2, at 4:27 a.m. by Del Rio Police Department officers, and charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member, her arrest report shows.
That morning, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Arranaga for a disturbance between a man and a woman, police records show.
Police officers identified both and ran a warrants check through communications, the incident report states.
The woman, the report states, admitted before police officers to using a large steak knife to assault the man.
Ramirez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member, a first degree felony, the arrest report states.
She was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.