A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident occurring recently in the city’s south side. A complainant told responding police officers that an assailant had struck his vehicle with a garden hoe.
Joey Cardenas, 27, a resident of the 200 block of Don Pedro Drive, was arrested on July 26, at 5:49 a.m. at the 700 block of Spring Street, according to police records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.