ACUÑA, México – De forma colegiada, el Comité Local de Seguimiento, con prudencia, de manera ordenada y paulatina, determinará los protocolos y la reapertura de las actividades en los ámbitos económico y social, informó el alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez.
Esto al presidir la reunión convocada ex-profeso, conjuntamente con el Jefe de la Jurisdicción Sanitaria 02 de la Secretaría de Salud, Guillermo Herrera Téllez, con la asistencia del sector empresarial y social.
Esta reunión informativa fue celebrada el miércoles en la Infoteca Municipal, y el tema central fue lo relativo a lo tratado esta semana en el Subcomité Regional de Salud, celebrada en Piedras Negras.
Este evento se realizó con la presencia del Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, entre éstas la instalación en la vecina ciudad, de un laboratorio para la toma de 150 muestras diarias, para pacientes de las regiones Cinco Manantiales y Región Norte.
“No existe aún laboratorio privado que realice las pruebas COVID-19 pero sí la oportunidad de que se realicen de 30 a 40 pruebas para pacientes de Acuña”, indicó.
Además, existe la alternativa de que médicos de la industria maquiladora sean capacitados en esta materia por la Secretaría de Salud, para la toma de muestras de COVID-19.
El alcalde reiteró que será de forma colegiada como se tomarán las decisiones de reapertura, con sus protocolos para las áreas económica y social, así como de las actividades no esenciales, conforme un proceso.
Esto porque si bien todos los sectores son importantes, se debe estar seguro de cada paso a dar. “Tenemos que asegurarnos que el paso que vayamos dando sea seguro y con un ritmo del cual no tengamos que regresar”, dijo.
También, de acuerdo a las autoridades estatales, el sector educativo no regresará a las clases presenciales en este ciclo escolar.
De los Santos llamó a la población a seguir con las acciones esenciales de sana distancia, uso de cubrebocas y de salir lo menos posible de casa, únicamente para las áreas de trabajo y para adquirir los productos esenciales.
De los Santos participó posteriormente junto con los alcaldes de las regiones Norte y Cinco Manantiales, en reunión del Subcomité Regional de Salud, en la vecina ciudad de Piedras Negras, Coahuila.
Economic re-opening will be phased
ACUÑA, Mexico – The Local Monitoring Committee will determine protocols for the re-opening of activities in the economic and social sectors, focusing on an orderly and gradual process, Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez said.
De los Santos chaired Wednesday a re-opening planning meeting, in conjunction with the State Health Department Jurisdiction 02 Chief Guillermo Herrera Téllez, before representatives of the business and social sectors.
This informative meeting was held at the Municipal Infoteca, and the central theme was the re-opening measures discussed over the week at the Regional Health Subcommittee meeting, held in Piedras Negras.
Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís attended the meeting, and said state officials will be opening a lab in Piedras Negras capable of testing 150 people daily, for patients in the Cinco Manantiales and Northern regions.
“There is still no private laboratory that tests for COVID-19, but there is an opportunity for 30 to 40 tests to be performed for patients in Acuña,” he said.
In addition, there is an alternative for doctors in the maquiladora industry to be trained by the State of Coahuila Health Department, so they can take COVID-19 samples.
De los Santos reiterated re-opening decisions will be made jointly, with protocols in place for the economic and social areas, as well as for non-essential activities, according to a process.
He said the phased re-opening will be done because all sectors are important, but you must be sure of every step you take. “We have to make sure that the step we are taking is safe and at a pace from which we do not have to go back,” he said.
Also, according to state authorities, the education sector will not return to the classroom for the remainder of the school year.
De los Santos asked everyone in Acuña to continue with basic procedures to stay safe, such as social distancing, face covering and to shelter in place as much as possible, going out only for work and to purchase essential products.
Later in the week De los Santos and other mayors of the Norte and Cinco Manantiales regions, held a meeting with the Regional Health Subcommittee in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila.
