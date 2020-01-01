A Del Rio woman was recently arrested and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, following an incident occurring at a local retail store.
Sylvia Almanza, 59, whose place of residence is listed both at the 400 block of East Bean Street and the 700 block of East Garza Street, was arrested on Dec. 16, at 8:32 p.m., by Del Rio Police Department officers, police records show.
Almanza was arrested when police officers responded to Walmart, 2410 Dodson Ave., in reference to store representatives wanting to issue a criminal trespass warning on her, the incident report states.
A store employee stated there was already a criminal trespass warning on file, and they wanted to pursue the charges, the report states.
Almanza was arrested and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing, the report states.
