A colorful indigenous dance is coming to Del Rio for the first time in February.
The conference and demonstration of “Pascola y la Danza del Venado” (celebration and deer dance) will be held in conjunction with other activities on Feb. 15, at the Paul Poag Theater, from 7-8:30 p.m.
Complementing the program will be a conference on the Yaqui tradition, focusing on the tribe native of the Mexican state of Sonora and southern Arizona. The performance will be open to the public and free of charge.
The event is divided into three portions, a conference and two variations of the deer dance, the indigenous version and the stylized version. The indigenous version originates from the Yaqui tribe, according to Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio Cultural Affairs Nirce A. Gómez Hernández. The event is presented by Professor Abel Román Amador Rodríguez, director of Compañía de Tradición Mestiza. Amador has performed across the globe in places ranging from New York to California and Shanghai.
“The deer dance is a performance the Yaqui do, it represents a deer hunt. There’s two types of deer dance; the indigenous version known as ‘Fiesta de Cabo de Año’ or ‘Lutu Pasco,’ and the modernized version, adapted by the Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández, featuring a mixture of ballet into the dance,” Gómez said.
The dance is incorporated in folkloric dance in order to preserve it and present it to a wider audience. The dance allows the audience to learn of the Yaqui and the dance itself, according to Gómez.
“In Mexico there are 68 indigenous communities, one of them is the Yaqui, in the state of Sonora. The Yaqui are one of three indigenous tribes in Sonora,” Gómez said.
The performance is rare to see outside the area of the Yaqui tribe. Amador is officially authorized by the Yaqui to perform both versions of the dance in other places, as the dance can only be performed by an authorized person or members of the Yaqui, according to Gómez.
Amador will perform the indigenous version with “Compañía de Danza Folklórica Yumari” and Casa de la Cultura, performing the stylized version, Gómez said.
Before the dances are performed, Amador will hold a conference in which he will explain who the Yaqui are and what the deer dance is, because he is very involved with the tribe, according to Gómez.
“We’re very happy, this is one of the rarest dances to perform and not any dance company can add this to its performance lineup. It’s very difficult to get permission, because a professor has to be authorized and receive certification from the Yaqui,” Gómez said.
Prior to the performance, a workshop will be held by Amador on Feb. 13, at the Casa de la Cultura. The forum is also open to the public.
On Feb. 14, Amador will also perform for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District students.
Mexico has a variety of folkloric dances, including pre-Spanish dances, indigenous dances and colonial dances. The dances are a series of Mexico’s history, from pre-Spanish time to modern Mexico, Gómez said.
Other Mexican folkloric dances include the Mexican Revolution era dances, which are popular in the northern region of Mexico, Gómez said.
The event is sponsored by Del Rio Council for the Arts, City of Del Rio, Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio and Compañía de Danza Folklórica Yumari.
