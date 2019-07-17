DROWNING
A Del Rio man drowned July 3 night at San Felipe Creek near the 100 block of Bridge Street. The incident was classified by the Del Rio Police Department as an unattended death.
According to police records released Monday, that night, shortly after 8 p.m., bike patrol officers heard radio traffic from emergency medical services pertaining the possible drowning of a man.
The officers retrieved the man from the water and fire department first responders started cardio pulmonary resuscitation. EMS and fire department personnel were unable to revive the man. The name of the man was not released by the city of Del Rio/Del Rio Police Department.
ABUSIVE CALL
A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with silent abusive calls to the 911 emergency system. Juan Antonio de Leon, 38, a resident of the 200 block of Space Boulevard, was arrested on July 3 and charged with silent abusive call or electronic communications to a 911 service, a Class B misdemeanor.
According to police records De Leon was arrested at the Gateway Apartments, at 3:26 a.m. after the 911 service received 12 calls for service in which no emergency existed. Officers talked to the man who, according to police records, stated he had called only two times.
DRUG ARRESTS
A defective brake light led to a drug arrest on July 8 night, at the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Jessica Daniels, 21, a resident of the 100 block of Holly Avenue, was arrested and charged with the possession of marijuana less than two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.
Police records state a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder for a defective traffic light. The officer, records state, perceived a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle leading to a probable cause search.
The police officer found a plastic container with a green leafy substance, which field tested positive for marijuana.
Daniels, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. and charged with the possession of marijuana.
Rene Ricardo Rodriguez, 30, a resident of the 100 block of Scott Drive, was arrested on July 4, at 11:48 a.m. after Del Rio Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop.
During the course of the stop, according to an incident report, officers found contraband and performed a search on Rodriguez’s person.
Officers located a white crystal substance in one of his pockets, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram less than 4 grams, a third degree felony. He was transported to the police station for processing.
ASSAULT
A woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a man, after officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to a call pertaining a domestic incident on the city’s west side on July 5.
According to police records, Ruby Gonzalez, 29, a resident of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested at 11:57 p.m.
Police records state Officer Jorge Aguirre was dispatched to the site for an assault in progress. After talking to a man, Aguirre was told Gonzalez had punched the man on the face causing him redness and pain.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for processing.
Sergio Arturo Limon, a 23-year-old man who has his place of residence listed at the 400 block of Hogan Drive, was arrested and charged with assault after an incident occurring on July 5, at 4:28 p.m. at Las Brisas Apartments.
Police records state officers were dispatched to the site for a disturbance in progress. The officers found a man outside a residence matching a description given to the police department.
A police officer spoke with some witnesses, who provided a video of the incident.
After gathering statements from the witnesses Limon was arrested and transported to the police station for booking and processing. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
BURGLARY
A local teen was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation recently, after Del Rio Police Department officers found him running away from an address on West Rodriguez Street.
Mauricio Ochoa, 19, a resident of the 500 block of East Viesca Street, was arrested on July 4, at 12:59 a.m. at the 100 block of East Rodriguez Street.
According to police records, Rodriguez was spotted running eastbound on West Rodriguez Street. Officers, an incident report states, identified Ochoa, and discovered he had committed a burglar at the 800 block of West Rodriguez Street.
Ochoa was arrested and transported to the police station. He was charged with burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a felony other than felony theft, a first degree felony.
