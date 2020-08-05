Del Rioans looking forward to a coronation in August will have to wait as the Miss Val Verde pageant is postponed once more due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The pageant has been postponed to Sept. 13, according to the Miss Val Verde 2020 event page. This is the third time the pageant has been postponed since its original date in April.
The pageant is still scheduled to be held at the Paul Poag Theater was rescheduled in order to abide by current regulations, and as of July 29 night 22 people showed interest in attending the event.
“These times are scary and in speaking with the director of the theater … he let us know that major productions at the theater are also postponing and pushing their events for safety purposes,” Miss Val Verde Pageant Director Claudia Lopez said, “We love pageants, but we certainly do not want to be the cause of a new spike or hot spot.”
Lopez added the Miss Val Verde pageant is a popular and highly attended event by the public. “The girls and families have been very understanding when we have informed them about moving dates. At this time we are looking to see how this fall goes as far as COVID-19 and if need be we will continue to wait for the safest date possible.”
Previously Lopez said the current reigning 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Arianna Rodriguez and 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez will continue their reign until the pageant is held and two contestants are awarded the 2020-2021 titles.
To date ticket sales remain on hold.
Lopez previously said the pageant as a journey for the contestants, as the girls learn skills they can use in the pageant and in the real world. The Miss Val Verde court makes appearances around the city of Del Rio throughout the year, sometimes alongside the Miss Del Rio court, until the pageant journey begins for the next set of contestants.
