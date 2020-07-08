A Del Rio man is facing charges of assault, after an incident taking place recently in the city’s north side. The man left the scene but was found near his place of residence nearly two hours later by Del Rio Police Department officers, police records state.
Eric Orlando Martinez, 25, whose place of residence is listed at the 700 block of East Viesca, was arrested on June 23, at 8:06 p.m., and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
