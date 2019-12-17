The legendary turf war between the Sharks and the Jets has a new home for the next few days – Del Rio High School.
The Del Rio High Musical Theatre Program brings the famous musical “West Side Story” to life for a series of performances at the school’s Little Theatre beginning Wednesday.
Based on the 1957 musical of the same name, “West Side Story” gained much of its popularity from the 1961 film that starred Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Richard Beymer, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. It went on to win 10 Academy Awards and has become a staple for theater groups across the country for decades.
The story is essentially a retelling of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” – two young lovers from feuding families whose lives are turned upside down by an unfortunate series of events. What sets the musical apart is how the story sets the simmering hate between the immigrant Sharks and the local hoodlum Jets against a backdrop of music and dance numbers to move the plot along and breathe new life into classic romantic tragedy tropes.
While there is a full cast of characters, the story centers around just a handful. There’s Tony (played by Caleb Moynihan), the quiet leader of the Jets; Maria (played by Alexandra Sanchez), the young newcomer and sister to the Sharks’ hot-headed leader Bernardo (played by Robert Martinez); Riff (played by Michael Franjul), Tony’s right-hand man and the fiery mouthpiece of the Jets; and Anita (played by Emmalee Diaz), Bernardo’s girlfriend and Maria’s closest friend and confidante.
Locally overseen by director Raquel Martine, musical director Josue Gonzalez and choreographer Diana Rodriguez, the musical has been in production since October but construction delays at the high school and issues with the sets and lighting pushed back the debut of the show until this week.
Gonzalez, who serves as the high school’s choir director, explained that he’s worked with many of the performers in the show through the choir program, but said for many of the actors and actresses, this is their first taste of performing.
“It was hard to get the male talent we needed for this performance, but I think they’re all doing very well,” he said. “Half of the boys here are in choir, but the theater and dance aspects is something that is new to them. We’ve been working hard since coming back from the Thanksgiving break. Sometimes these kids don’t leave here until 8 p.m.”
“A lot of these kids have done a full 180 since we started. We’re still a little rough in some spots, but with these last few days of rehearsal we should be able to iron those problems out,” Gonzalez added. “People ask why we don’t try and do this show somewhere else, but we do it here because this is our home. We’re doing this for the enrichment of our school, for our student body and for our community.”
Martine explained that one of the problems the show has faced has been the construction at the school and how it has wreaked havoc with the production. She said sets were lost and had to be rebuilt after initial pieces were accidentally thrown away. She also added that the sound system and lighting had to be re-installed and re-adjusted after they were moved due to asbestos removal in the school’s ceiling.
“When the kids perform the show in front of a full audience they will be mic’ed up. Learning to perform with a mic set-up and lights and all of that gives them a head start when it comes to pursuing theater in college. There’s a lot of competition at that level and sometimes our kids are at a big disadvantage because we don’t have a state of the art theater and the resources we need. Yet, we still go to competition and still come out on top because these kids work twice as hard,” Martine said. “We know what we need. We’ve outgrown the Little Theatre. We only have room for 185 seats here, and we were filling that 20-30 years ago. We can’t hold our performances at the Student Performance Center because it wasn’t built for productions like these.”
At the show’s first full dress rehearsal Dec. 7, performers had to make due with a limited light set-up and no microphones. However, for only having had a few weeks to make it all work, there were only a handful of starts and stops due to forgotten lines and missed cues. The show rolled along at a steady pace and the performers were just as strong at the end as they were at the beginning of the show.
Many of the performers in the show have cut their teeth on shows with Del Rio’s local theater group The Upstagers, there are still some diamonds who will shine with this show. Sanchez has an amazing voice and range and her performance as Maria could steal the show. Diaz’s veteran acting chops are evident in her role as Anita, and Martinez’s turn as Bernardo is every bit as dramatic as an actor you’d see on Broadway. Moynihan’s singing was strong without a microphone, so it will only benefit with a full sound system behind it, and Franjul’s turn as Riff is filled with a strong balance of cocky leader and sympathetic friend as he works to keep the Jets together.
Show dates are Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the show begins at 7:01 p.m. Saturday show times are 2:01 p.m. and 7:01 p.m., and Sunday’s matinee begins at 2:01 p.m. Admission is $5 for students and $7 for adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.