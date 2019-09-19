Fallen Border Patrol agent honored in Carrizo Springs

A celebration of life ceremony honoring Border Patrol Agent Tyler Robledo was held on Sept. 12, in Carrizo Springs, on the fifth anniversary of his death.
“I am happy that the family is here to help us honor Tyler,” said Vanessa McKeon, Patrol Agent in Charge of the Carrizo Springs Station.
Maverick and Dimmitt counties have voted to rename Farm to Market Road 2644, as “Border Patrol Agent Tyler R. Robledo Memorial Highway” pending final Texas Department of Transportation approval.
The two-mile section of FM 2644 where Agent Robledo perished was also adopted through the Adopt-a-Highway program in memory of Agent Robledo.
The ceremony included a release of white balloons, with the words “forever in our hearts.” The Robledo family and Border Patrol representatives then visited the memorial site, where they talked and shared memorable stories.
Border Patrol Agent Tyler Robledo was killed in the line of duty, when his service vehicle was hit head-on by another motorist, on FM 2644 near Carrizo Springs on Sept. 12, 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.