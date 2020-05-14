Thirty-seven Del Rio students were recently recognized for their academic achievements at Sul Ross State University, they were included in the Spring 2020 Dean’s List, which was released Thursday.
The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and who maintain a grade point average of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Graduate hours are not included in the calculation.
The following list includes students for the Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde campuses.
