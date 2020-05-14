Sul Ross State University

Thirty-seven Del Rio students were recently recognized for their academic achievements at Sul Ross State University, they were included in the Spring 2020 Dean’s List, which was released Thursday.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and who maintain a grade point average of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Graduate hours are not included in the calculation.

The following list includes students for the Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde campuses.

Sul Ross Spring 2020 Dean's List

City Name
Beeville Miguel A. Romo
Camp Wood Haylee N. Carleton
Camp Wood Gabriella C. Irwin
Carrizo Springs Gilbert Betancourt
Carrizo Springs Clarissa A. Garcia
Carrizo Springs Jayson Salazar
Crystal City Michael R. Garza
Crystal City Victoria M. Perez
Del Rio Miguel A. Avila
Del Rio Raul G. Avila, Jr.
Del Rio Oscar Barrera, Jr.
Del Rio Alondra Del Rio
Del Rio Chantal A. Delacerda
Del Rio Denisse Escobar
Del Rio Arturo Garcia
Del Rio Crystal Grimaldo
Del Rio Andrea S. Guerrero
Del Rio Martha M. Haima
Del Rio Jeanne Hammond
Del Rio Rachel Heller
Del Rio Amanda J. Hernandez
Del Rio Nadine M. Hernandez
Del Rio Kira Higgins
Del Rio Martha A. Jimenez
Del Rio Jacqueline M. Kiniskey
Del Rio Jorge A. Leija
Del Rio Krystal Lerma
Del Rio Flor Longoria
Del Rio Danyelle Mendez
Del Rio Esmeralda Mendoza
Del Rio Jose Mendoza
Del Rio Jocelynn A. Oviedo-Torres
Del Rio Yesenia Pena
Del Rio Sonia M. Perez
Del Rio Thomas B. Putnam
Del Rio Guadalupe Rangel
Del Rio Erin C. Riley
Del Rio Luis D. Rubio, II
Del Rio Vanessa L. Ruiz
Del Rio Nathan Sanchez
Del Rio Priscilla Sanchez
Del Rio Cynthia Saucedo
Del Rio Adrian Urbina
Del Rio Anahi Venegas
Del Rio Litzy M. Villanueva
Dilley Elio Maldonado, Jr.
Dilley Brandi R. Torres
Eagle Pass Omar Alonzo
Eagle Pass Adriana V. Alvarado
Eagle Pass Brianna Barrientos
Eagle Pass Evelyn P. Bass
Eagle Pass Ruby Becerra
Eagle Pass Lindsey J. Carrillo
Eagle Pass Heber A. Carrillo Ramirez
Eagle Pass Cecilia Castillo
Eagle Pass Dannyra Castillon
Eagle Pass Indra M. Cazares
Eagle Pass Juanita G. Cruz
Eagle Pass Lizeth A. De la Garza
Eagle Pass Maria O. Diaz
Eagle Pass Jesus E. Esquivel
Eagle Pass Carlos Estrada
Eagle Pass Kimberly A. Euresti
Eagle Pass Dariela I. Flores
Eagle Pass Leslie L. Garza
Eagle Pass Lynet I. Gil
Eagle Pass Denisse Gonzalez
Eagle Pass Lorena Gonzalez
Eagle Pass Jessica Hernandez
Eagle Pass Lysette A. Huerta
Eagle Pass Zenaida E. Ibarra
Eagle Pass Yulissa Jimenez
Eagle Pass Italia A. Juantos
Eagle Pass Jessika C. Ledezma
Eagle Pass Marcela Lopez
Eagle Pass Evelyn Montoya
Eagle Pass Jamie L. Moreno
Eagle Pass Diego Muzquiz
Eagle Pass Valeria N. Perez
Eagle Pass Ana K. Ramirez
Eagle Pass Ronnie S. Rivera
Eagle Pass Edith Romo
Eagle Pass Rachel A. Romo
Eagle Pass Ana M. Rosas
Eagle Pass Angelica Sanchez
Eagle Pass Mariela G. Sanchez
Eagle Pass Cody Santos
Eagle Pass Ana E. Suarez
Eagle Pass Izzabely Trevino
Eagle Pass Olga L. Vasquez
Eagle Pass Bertha A. Zamarripa
Hondo Chastity M. Barrios
Hondo Troy A. Dalton
Hondo Sharon M. Garcia
Hondo Delilah R. Sanchez Schmidt
Smithville Vanessa Fuentes
Uvalde Nancy G. Arroyo
Uvalde Antoinette Briseno
Uvalde Araceli Campos
Uvalde Linda Galindo
Uvalde Anthony M. Gaucin
Uvalde Alondra Gonzalez
Uvalde Gabriela G. Marquez
Uvalde Vanessa Orosco
Uvalde Katie N. Ruiz
Uvalde Sierra B. Ybarra

