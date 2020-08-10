An autographed certificate documenting the confirmation of Captain Theodore Van Kirk’s mission to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945 hangs on the wall of Rick Martinez’s home as part of his personal collection.
Rick Martinez shared his personal collection of war artifacts and memorabilia considered a small museum by others. As part of his collection and specifically pertaining to the Manhattan project, Martinez holds a lapel pin that belonged to one of the men involved in the project.
Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, an event recorded in history as part of World War ll. A Del Rioan shared artifacts he has collected connected to the event, with plans to donate portions of his war memorabilia to a national museum.
Rick Martinez is the proud owner of approximately 20 historical artifacts of the Manhattan Project, an American project that created two atomic bombs that were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
