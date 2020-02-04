San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Blended Academy students recently thanked their mentors’ dedication and efforts as part of National Mentoring Month.
“It took a lot of courage for you, young people, to step up and say, ‘you know what, it’s pretty cool to have a mentor.’ By the mere fact that you are here, I want to say it is a tremendous testament of your desire to succeed in life,” mentor and motivator Dot Steed said.
The program itself is a relaunch, as it has been eight years since it previously took place, Steed said.
“This is a good opportunity for you to be able to listen to some of their (the mentors’) stories. We don’t have it all together as adults, but we can sort of guide you to help you understand how to navigate some of the challenges of being a student,” Steed said.
It takes a village to help, and in this case the village is the Val Verde Training Center, the school district, Laughlin Air Force Base and the students’ parents, she said.
The program initially started in November, and connects each student with a mentor, Blended Academy Counselor Lanette Hernandez said.
“We feel like it’s going to be beneficial for them … We’ve had a few chances for them to meet with someone. We still have a couple of students waiting to get a mentor, but we’re hoping this has a positive effect on their lives; it motivates them to move on,” Hernandez said.
The program will give the students an opportunity for success, Hernandez said.
Blended Academy targets middle school and high school students that are considered at-risk, by implementing customized and personalized standard-based instructional environments using a variety of models of blended learning, according to the academy’s webpage.
The goal of the academy is to help increase graduation rate amongst these students, while decreasing failure rate.
Blended Academy was the first among the school district schools to adopt the mentor program. Community leaders looking to become mentors may contact the Val Verde Training Center for more information.
Welcome to the discussion.
