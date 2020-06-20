ACUÑA, México – En base a los acuerdos de los alcaldes de la región norte de Coahuila y del Subcomité Regional de Salud, a fin de evitar contagios por COVID-19 en una fecha importante para las familias como lo es este 21 de junio Día del Padre, determinaron mantener cerrados los panteones para visitas desde el viernes 19 hasta el lunes 22 de junio.
El Secretario del Ayuntamiento, Felipe Basulto Corona, explicó que por acuerdo de alcaldes de la región norte y con su validación en reunión del Subcomité Regional de Salud, fue acordado que los panteones permanecerán cerrados a las visitas, ello con motivo del Día del Padre.
Lo anterior para evitar la aglomeración de personas y que no se guarde la sana distancia, de ahí la necesidad de esta medida, tal como se registró el mes de mayo con motivo del Día de la Madre.
“Es mejor que mantengamos de esta manera la situación controlada y, posteriormente, la población puede acudir con orden a estos espacios una vez que existan las condiciones para ello”, dijo el funcionario municipal.
Aclaró que los sepelios se seguirán autorizando, sin mayores problemas, guardando la sana distancia y que sea solamente un grupo reducido de los familiares mas cercanos.
Por su parte la directora de Salud Municipal, Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández, resaltó el papel fundamental del Padre de familia, pero también su papel como responsable de proteger a los miembros de la familia.
De ahí la necesidad de mantener el resguardo domiciliario y, que, de festejar al padre, hacerlo solamente con su núcleo familiar, con esposa e hijos, que no congregue a mas familiares, puntualizó.
Cemeteries to close for Father’s Day
ACUÑA, Mexico – Following an agreement reached by all northern Coahuila mayors and the Regional Health Subcommittee, in order to prevent further COVID-19 infections over Father’s Day, June 21, all cemeteries will remain closed to visitation from Friday, June 19 through Monday, June 22 city officials announced.
Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona said the agreement was reached during a meeting with the Regional Health Subcommittee.
This is to avoid crowding and prevent people from not observing social distancing, and mimics the measure observed on May 10 over Mother’s Day.
“It is better to keep the situation this way and later on those who want to visit their loved ones in the cemetery can do it when conditions allow,” the municipal official said.
He said burials will continue, without interruptions and keeping a healthy distance, allowing only small groups of close relatives to attend.
Municipal Health Director Dr. Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández, highlighted the key role of the father in the family, but also their role in protecting family members.
Hence the need to maintain social distancing, and if celebrating to do it only with the immediate family, wife and children, and not having other relatives over, she said.
