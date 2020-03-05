That’s the rule they always follow for power. It’s political season every day anymore. The sky is falling, and it’s all Trump’s fault. I read one article stating, “Trump is the most destructive person of this century, as Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.” America is back, and globalism is dying? They hate it.
The Russian hoax is over, now it’s all COVID-19. China shut down a seafood market in Wuhan city on Jan. 1, 2020, and announced a new viral outbreak on Jan. 20. China’s only bio research lab is located in Wuhan, and the minister of science issued new instructions for handling advanced viruses, where they worked on the coronavirus (COVD-19). Sound suspicious when Wuhan city is the epicenter of the epidemic?
I watched three Democrat congressional hearings claiming Trump didn’t care with HHS requesting only $2.5 billion, promising they would ask for more if needed. Pelosi mumbled Trump is a fool, and Schumer wanted to start at $8.5 billion.
This is a sure pandemic, ending civilization. The stock market tanked, the left rejoiced, sensing victory in November. The New York Times named it the Trump Virus, and MSNBC, CNN sounded like it was Christmas in January. But there is no reason to be afraid of the future – unless Bernie Sanders wins, and he won’t. The Democrats will cheat him again using the Hillary plan, if necessary.
The common flu claims 25,000-69,000 victims annually, claiming 16,000 already in2020, but our media is only interested in nine COVID-19 deaths in Seattle. In 2009, when Obama waited until 1,000 people died from swine flu before declaring an emergency, nobody cared. Trump declared a COVID-19 emergency quarantine 11 days after China announced it, releasing $3.4 billion of FEMA funds, and the media called him a bungling, racist fool.
Why you don’t need to panic over this new virus. Your odds of getting it are almost zero. The seasonal flu has a greater chance of killing you than COVID-19. It is thought that China’s infected numbers are receding. As of Jan. 31 America has stopped all China entries, recently adding other countries with sizable outbreaks, while requiring 14 day isolation prior release into population for all entries from infected areas. Up to 80 percent plus do not require hospitalization, only isolation, with the older respiratory challenged being in most danger. It impacts the healthy young very little. SARS from China killed 10 percent, five of every 50 infected. MERS killed even more, 36 percent of those affected. So far COVID-19 has killed nine, six in the same Seattle nursing home, appearing to average less than 2 percent mortality overall.
Wash your hands often, fist bump, avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes, be wary about travels, seek early advice for cough, fever or difficult breathing, and stay informed while avoiding the hyperbola.
In a Senate hearings even Mitt Romney admitted that Trump is doing a great job preventing transmissions in the USA. HHS and CDC officials agreed with Trump that respiratory ailments normally recede in summer weather, countering Democrat accusations. Everybody in the administration is doing press conferences, answering questions in full transparency together, but the left says Trump is lying about it all.
They are treating this virus as a weapon to destroy Trump in a blood lust for power. They are vastly underestimating the American people. We kill viruses, and teach the world to do the same. We are warriors, not wimps, loving our neighbors, and defeating our enemies. We will overcome the best laid plans of little men to rule and destroy us, just as we rose to the challenge in World War II. While the young snowflakes may dwell in the ditch of hopelessness, voting and hoping for free stuff never to come, we old codgers will walk in self-sufficient dignity until they hang the wreath upon our door.
Still watching the hearing today, and I finally figured it all out. The only reason we have a problems is because the Democrats have been too busy impeaching Trump to have the new test kits ready for every potential COVID-19 exposed victim. They can see the future plainly, even in retrospect. I pray they help now to see the future of warfare so plainly, we will win easily.
The only thing I see is that now is time to invest at the bottom in a rising market, in a fundamentally strong economy, with better times coming. And the left seeks to make us joyless wards of the state.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party. He is a guest columnist. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
