Relations between Val Verde County and Del Rio officials are growing strained over the two governments’ responses to the local COVID-19 crisis.
Three members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday said there was no problem between the city and county working together, but on Wednesday, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. had a different take on the situation.
Del Rio City Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. broached the subject during Tuesday’s special city council meeting during a discussion of the city’s COVID-19 activities.
“I’ve had several people ask me, ‘Hey, is there a problem with the city and the county going on?’ I just want to make the statement that I don’t believe there is. I know that there’s a lot of open communication going on, and I’ve visited with Mr. (City Manager Matt) Wojnowski about that, and I know he’s had quite a bit of contact with the county, but, despite whatever’s going on, it’s a lot of pressure for everybody, but I just want to put the comment out there that the lines of communication are wide open with our working relationship with the county, so I’d like to dispel any rumors there are out there that there is a problem,” Carranza said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re here, the city of Del Rio is here, to offer whatever help, and I know sometimes it’s hard to ask for the help. It’s out there, and if anybody has anything different to say, on the council, chime in, but I think I’m speaking on behalf of everybody. We’re here. We’re here for the city of Del Rio, for all the residents. I don’t know what else we can do at this point,” Carranza added.
Carranza further said he believed the council was willing to work with county officials “especially when it comes to COVID-19.”
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon said she wanted to echo Carranza’s comments.
“There are mixed messages out there on social media, what-have-you, and I know that I speak for myself and my council colleagues. There’s nothing we want more than to see us fight this pandemic and be successful,” Elizalde De Calderon said.
“The lines of communication have been there, as Councilman Carranza stated ... as far as us being ready to help and partner, that’s been from day one,” she added.
Elizalde De Calderon said she receives calls asking why the city council “isn’t doing anything.”
“Well, we’re doing plenty, and I think the statement made by Councilman Carranza was necessary, and I echo that, because we are here. We’re committed to the community. We’re committed to our constituents, and our obligation is to ensure the safety of our community,” Elizalde De Calderon said.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano also made a statement, saying the city’s message has been “clear and consistent” from the beginning.
“We were there when we (made) the original declarations with the county. We were running this jointly from the very beginning back in March, and we continue to work in tandem and cohesively as one community,” Lozano said.
He said although there may be “messaging out there that is divisive in tone, the reality is that we’re all working together.”
But Owens, asked about the council members’ statements following Wednesday’s county commissioners court meeting, said the picture of unity painted by the council members is an illusion.
“For the record, we have a hard time working together, just like we’ve always done in the past. That is the complete truth. When we started this, back in March, we had our meetings, we met with the mayor, then, for whatever reason, work or whatever, he wasn’t around for three months, so my contact, the city council said, would be the city manager, Matt Wojnowski.
“As of right now, we do not have an interlocal agreement in place. I will tell you that we have an interlocal agreement in place with the school district that took all of about three days to fix. I did send Matt an email on this last go-round and told him that I would not sign the interlocal agreement if the agreement contained language that I was giving them the authority to hire Dr. (J.) Gutierrez (as the city’s local health authority), for the simple reason of, who is he going to listen to?” Owens said.
“I think, for the record, the city, if we wait on them to do anything, we’d be in a world of hurt, and you can put that out there. When you look at them hiring just a local health department director, it took them two-and-a-half, almost three, months, to do that. Are we working well together? No, we’re not working well together,” the county judge said.
He added the county would continue “to do what’s best for the community.”
“Of course we will. Are we going to wait for the city? No,” Owens said.
“I am here, and I will always extend my hand out to the city, whether it be Matt, the council, whatever, if we’re going to work together, then let’s do it,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.