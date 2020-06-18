Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. today signed an executive order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
The order requires anyone entering a "commercial entity" in the county to wear a face covering and requires "commercial entities" to develop a health and safety policy that includes a requirement for social distancing and face coverings for their employees where social distancing is not possible.
