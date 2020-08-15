ACUÑA, México – Al considerar que el COVID-19 es una enfermedad que no solo ha atacado nuestra esfera física, sino también ha golpeado duramente nuestra esfera emocional, urge la contratación de psiquíatras y psicólogos para dar atención a pacientes recuperados que quedan con esas secuelas.
Así lo señaló la Dra. Cariño Estrada, regidora en el cabildo acuñense, quien dijo que como médico se ha dado cuenta que las personas que han enfermado de COVID-19 o que han vivido indirectamente la enfermedad o la muerte de algún familiar, amigos o conocidos, les ha ocasionado trastornos emocionales, desde ansiedad generalizada, depresiones, ataques de pánico, etc., afectando todos sus entornos, desde el laboral hasta el social.
Como regidora propuso en la Sesión de Cabildo de esta semana, la contratación inmediata de psicólogos y psiquiatras, para dar atención totalmente gratuita a la ciudadanía en los consultorios municipales, con la finalidad de cuidar también la salud mental de todos los afectados.
No hay que olvidar que el COVID-19 a pegado duro en los bolsillos de todos los ciudadanos, es una enfermedad cara, se ve que los hospitales ya no están sobresaturados, porque ahora la gente ha decidido tratarlos en sus domicilios, nuestra gente necesita más apoyo, señaló la regidora.
Su propuesta fue canalizada a la comisión de salud, para su análisis y posible aprobación.
Council member urges to provide mental health care
ACUÑA, Mexico – In light of the fact that COVID-19 is a disease that has affected not only the body, but also the emotional life of the patient and their loved ones, city officials in Ciudad Acuña are encouraging the municipal administration to provide mental health services.
Dr. Cariño Estrada, city council member, said that as a doctor she has realized that people who have become ill with COVID-19 or who have indirectly experienced the disease or death of a family member, friends or acquaintances, suffer from emotional disorders ranging from general anxiety, depression, panic attacks, etc., affecting all aspects of their life, from work to they way they socialize.
She encouraged the city to hire psychiatrists and counselors to provide mental health care for recovered patients.
The service would be provided free of charge to citizens at the city hall, in order to also take care of the mental health of all those affected.
COVID-19, a highly contagious disease, has stuck the pockets of all citizens hard, it is expensive for families to pay for the treatment, and hospitals are no longer oversaturated because people have decided to treat their patients at home, we need to support citizens, Estrada said.
Her motion was turned to the Health Commission for analysis.
