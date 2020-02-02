The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Career and Technical Education program is offering an afternoon of do-it yourself sessions for the community of Del Rio, to be held Thursday.
The Gerardo J. Maldonado CTE Center, 201 E. 10th St., will open its doors to Del Rioans of all ages on Feb. 6, from 5-7 p.m. for the third annual Do-It-Yourself Night.
“Every year we have more and more students and parents expressing an interest in CTE,” Career and Technical Education Director Roger Gonzalez said.
CTE instructors and students will showcase their programs through various hands-on activities, directly related to the programs of study and career clusters. Space is limited for the event, thus those interested are advised to call the CTE center at (830) 778 4368 and sign up.
Parents are not required to register along with children in the elementary grade levels, as the students can attend independently. However, for ease of mind, parents can attend with their young children, Gonzalez said.
“It is important for the community to be knowledgeable about the wonderful programs being offered for free through our district. These programs lead to certifications, provide college credit and assist in getting students ready for the workforce and beyond,” Gonzalez said.
CTE programs will either offer one-hour sessions or two-hour sessions; each session is designed for specific grade and age levels. One-hour sessions are divided between 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
Currently there are 19 different career pathways offered through CTE, with students specializing in training focused on college and career. At Del Rio High School alone, over 90 percent of students are following a CTE pathway, according to Gonzalez.
The event is planned annually, and additionally all San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District students enrolled in the eighth grade or freshman grade levels are exposed to the programs through the annual CTE Course Fairs held at the respective campuses, prior to pre-registration, Gonzalez said.
Program Sessions
• Automotive – (10th – Adult)
• Construction – (Fifth-Eighth Grade)
• Electrical/HVAC – (Fourth – Seventh Grade)
• Culinary – (Kinder-Sixth Grade)
• Business – (Third-Fifth Grade)
• Education / Human Services
• Health Science – (Fourth-Eighth Grade)
• Audio/Video Media – (Seventh Grade – Adult)
• STEM – (Fourth and Fifth Grade)
• Aircraft – (Seventh Grade – Adult)
• Information Technology
• Welding – Welding Tour and Showcase (All Ages)
