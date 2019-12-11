Dec. 11, 2019 Jail Log
Nov. 28
Nicoy Sanchez
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 29
Jorge Heraclio Bustillos
Theft of property greater than or equal to $20,000 but less than $100,000
Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Abandon/endanger a child, criminal negligence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 30
Christopher Acosta
Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 1
Hector Adrian Guzman Barboza
Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Texas Department of Public Safety
Dec. 2
Crystal Jean Veliz
Evading arrest or detention with motor vehicle
Burglary of habitation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 3
Josue Rodriguez
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 4
Steven Rey Montez
Theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Joanna Maria Sanchez
Theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
