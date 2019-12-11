Dec. 11, 2019 Jail Log

Nov. 28

Nicoy Sanchez

Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 29

Jorge Heraclio Bustillos

Theft of property greater than or equal to $20,000 but less than $100,000

Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Abandon/endanger a child, criminal negligence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 30

Christopher Acosta

Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 1

Hector Adrian Guzman Barboza

Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Texas Department of Public Safety

Dec. 2

Crystal Jean Veliz

Evading arrest or detention with motor vehicle

Burglary of habitation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 3

Josue Rodriguez

Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 4

Steven Rey Montez

Theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Joanna Maria Sanchez

Theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

