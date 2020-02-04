On behalf of The Amistad Pregnancy Care Center, we would like to express our gratitude to the Little Handmaids of Our Sorrowful Mother for organizing the Fifth Annual Baby Shower that was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church to benefit our center.
We are also grateful to all the organizations and persons who came together to help put together this wonderful event, organizations and prayer groups such as The Knights of Columbus, Alvernia, Guadalupanas, Renovacion of St. Joseph Church, Altar Servers, St. Joseph Church students, Dr. Casillas, Adriana and Ernesto Alfaro, Rosy’s Jewelry, H.E.B, a special thank you to Father Jaime Paniagua for allowing the Baby Shower to be held at St. Joseph Church parish hall, and to the many people who came to the baby shower bringing such beautiful gifts for our present and future clients in need.
Thank you for supporting and defending the sanctity of human life from conception until natural death.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
