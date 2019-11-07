Two persons of interest sought by authorities in connection with the investigation of the killings of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, a New Hampshire couple who was found buried on a South Texas beach, are believed to have crossed into Mexico through the Eagle Pass-Piedras Negras port of entry, officials said.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office held Monday a press conference, and identified the man as Adam Curtis Willams, 33, and Amanda Noverr, 32, both of Utah. Williams, according to an evening report on station KIII-TV citing Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Wednesday in the Mexican state of Jalisco, located some 750 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said an arrest warrant has been issued on Williams, for the offense of felony theft, while Noverr only remains a person of interest.
The pair were seen driving the Butlers’ silver 2018 Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup truck, with New Hampshire license plates, crossing the border into Mexico, according to Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Mendoza.
Monday’s news conference provided little details on the murder of the Butlers, since authorities have said it is an open murder investigation. Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said for now they are withholding the cause of death on both of the Butlers.
The Butlers were camping in Padre Island, in Kleberg County, in an area only accessible through Corpus Christi. Their bodies were found on Oct. 27, after a reserve deputy was investigating the beach following the report of them missing in the area.
They were found in a beach south of Bob Hall Pier.
“Since we first learned of the disappearance of James and Michelle Butler we have been working tirelessly with the family along with federal state and local law enforcement,” Kirkpatrick said Friday in a previous news conference.
The bodies were identified on Nov. 1 as those of the Butlers.
Kirkpatrick said Williams was driving the Butlers’ vehicle when they crossed into Mexico, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Officials also said there might be more people involved in the investigation.
Willams was described as having gauges (large ear rings), tattoos, two moles on his face and a scar in the face.
Stills of a surveillance toll booth video released by the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office show Williams driving the vehicle and a woman in the passenger seat.
The Butlers were last seen Oct. 15 at Padre Balli County Park, which they left that day. The park is near the border of Kleberg and Nueces counties.
Mendoza said authorities saw a Facebook post from Michelle Butler on Oct. 15, saying they had just arrived at their “new home” on the beach, where they would spend a few weeks before heading to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
The couple was reported missing by family members on Oct. 16.
The Kleberg County reserve deputy found their remains on Oct. 27 buried in a shallow grave, after wildlife partially unearthed one of the bodies.
Texas DPS, U.S. Border Patrol and park rangers assisted in the investigation, Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said.
Kirkpatrick said his office is dedicating an entire investigative team to this case, which is led by Lt. Mendoza.
Mendoza said the area where the bodies were found is a popular area, where several incidents have been recorded over the years, but generally speaking is a safe area.
If you have information pertaining Williams or this case call the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office at (361) 595 8500, ext. 1238 or email jgarza2@klebergcoso.org
