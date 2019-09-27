Fifty years after earning their wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, a group of pilots will be coming back to Del Rio, this time as part of their class’ gold anniversary reunion.
The Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 70-01, which graduated on Aug. 15, 1969, will be holding a reunion in San Antonio. This Friday they will be traveling to Laughlin Air Force Base, where they will be reviving old memories of the T-37s and T-38s jet trainers they once flew.
The reunion is not the first one they have, they’ve been trying to get together every five years or so, said class member Dick Coe.
They even came back to Laughlin in 1999, to celebrate their 30th graduation anniversary. Twenty years ago they were introduced to the T-1 Jayhawk program, the only aircraft that was not operational when they graduated.
“It’s going to be 36 of us coming back, it is a good percentage since a few of us have since passed away,” Coe said.
This time the pilots will find three active programs at Laughlin Air Force Base: The T-6A Texan II, the T-38 Talon, and the T-1A Jayhawk.
Coe said 50 years ago all pilots had to go through the T-41 program at Del Rio International Airport, and then through the T-37 and T-38 programs at Laughlin Air Force Base.
Most of the pilots, he said, ended up going to Vietnam.
“Some people think we don’t Classhave close ties to Del Rio, but some of the members of our class actually married ladies from Del Rio,” Coe said.
This Friday they will be touring the Laughlin facilities, learning about the present and remembering times past.
Members of the class have always tried to stay in touch, since the bonding they created at Laughlin has remained throughout the years, Coe said.
“Friday we are going to tour the base, we are going to meet the wing commander and the pilots,” Coe said.
